Zillow Says Home-Flipping Will Pull In $1 Billion, Lifting Shares

Shares of Zillow rose 9% in after-hours trading as the company said its home-flipping business is expected to generate as much as $1.25 billion this year.

Walt Disney Revenue Boosted by Summer Movies

Walt Disney reported a 34% jump in revenue in the latest quarter, boosted by its studio division, which benefited from the box-office performance of "The Lion King," "Toy Story 4" and "Aladdin."

Why Nielsen's CEO Says Splitting the Company Will Help Marketers and Agencies

Nielsen Holdings said its decision to split itself in two and reduce shareholder dividends will create a pair of companies that innovate better and more quickly than before. That will help marketers and media companies that buy Nielsen's measurement and analytics services, according to the company.

Gap CEO to Step Down

Retailer Gap said Chief Executive Art Peck will step down immediately and be succeeded on a temporary basis by Robert Fisher, the son of the company's founders.

Sears Owner Says It Will Close an Additional 96 Stores by February

The owner of the struggling retailer said Thursday it will shut 96 more Sears or Kmart locations by February, as the country's once dominant department store chain disappears from most American malls.

Johnson Controls CFO to Retire as Company Looks to Fine-Tune Building Operations

The finance chief of Johnson Controls International PLC is retiring, creating an opening for an executive who can refine the company's recent transition into a pure-play provider of building-efficiency products and services after shedding other business lines.

Juul to Stop Selling Mint E-Cigarettes

Juul Labs said it was voluntarily stopping the sale of its mint-flavored e-cigarette refill pods, citing new government data on the flavor's popularity among teens.

GM Sells Lordstown Plant That Became Flashpoint for Trump, UAW

General Motors has sold the factory to a new electric-truck maker, Lordstown Motors, for an undisclosed amount, the startup company said.

Umbrella Maker Totes Isotoner Nears Deal to Restructure Out of Court

Totes Isotoner, among the world's largest suppliers of umbrellas, is nearing an out-of-court deal to restructure its balance sheet after the business suffered from the growing consumer preference for e-commerce, according to people familiar with the matter.

Roku Gets Splashed by Streaming Wars

The richly valued stock is vulnerable to perceived-and real-competitive threats.