News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/07/2019 | 09:16pm EST
News Corp Swings to Loss on Coupon-Business Charge, Currency Headwinds

News Corp reported a net quarterly loss, driven by a substantial impairment charge at its in-store marketing and coupon business, as well as currency headwinds. 

 
Madison Square Garden to Spin Off Entertainment Unit

Madison Square Garden has approved a plan to spin off its concert-hosting and entertainment-venue operations as a separate public company from its sports business, which includes the New York Knicks and Rangers. 

 
New York Attorney General Drops Part of Exxon Case

The New York attorney general's office Thursday dropped part of its securities-fraud case against Exxon Mobil on the final day of a rare climate-change-related trial that has pushed the oil giant's accounting practices into public view. 

 
Justice Department Issues Civil Subpoenas to Auto Makers in California Emissions Pact Probe

The Justice Department has issued civil subpoenas to four car makers that reached a tailpipe emissions deal with California this summer, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Zillow Says Home-Flipping Will Pull In $1 Billion, Lifting Shares

Shares of Zillow rose 9% in after-hours trading as the company said its home-flipping business is expected to generate as much as $1.25 billion this year. 

 
Walt Disney Revenue Boosted by Summer Movies

Walt Disney reported a 34% jump in revenue in the latest quarter, boosted by its studio division, which benefited from the box-office performance of "The Lion King," "Toy Story 4" and "Aladdin." 

 
Why Nielsen's CEO Says Splitting the Company Will Help Marketers and Agencies

Nielsen Holdings said its decision to split itself in two and reduce shareholder dividends will create a pair of companies that innovate better and more quickly than before. That will help marketers and media companies that buy Nielsen's measurement and analytics services, according to the company. 

 
Gap CEO to Step Down

Retailer Gap said Chief Executive Art Peck will step down immediately and be succeeded on a temporary basis by Robert Fisher, the son of the company's founders. 

 
Sears Owner Says It Will Close an Additional 96 Stores by February

The owner of the struggling retailer said Thursday it will shut 96 more Sears or Kmart locations by February, as the country's once dominant department store chain disappears from most American malls. 

 
Johnson Controls CFO to Retire as Company Looks to Fine-Tune Building Operations

The finance chief of Johnson Controls International PLC is retiring, creating an opening for an executive who can refine the company's recent transition into a pure-play provider of building-efficiency products and services after shedding other business lines.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.13% 73.01 Delayed Quote.4.84%
GAP INC 1.86% 18.06 Delayed Quote.-31.17%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL -4.39% 42.29 Delayed Quote.49.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 62.12 Delayed Quote.14.77%
NEWS CORPORATION -1.70% 13.32 Delayed Quote.19.38%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC -0.90% 19.91 Delayed Quote.-13.89%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.29% 132.96 Delayed Quote.19.72%
WTI -0.11% 56.87 Delayed Quote.24.56%
ZILLOW GROUP, INC. 0.33% 33.72 Delayed Quote.6.94%
