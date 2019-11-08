PG&E Plan to Pay Insurance Claims in Cash Hurts Bankruptcy Talks

An $11 billion settlement of insurance claims tied to PG&E Corp.'s alleged responsibility for California wildfires is emerging as an impediment to a potentially broader deal to end the utility's bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Takes Controlling Stake in Owner of Dating App Bumble

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies.

Disney Needs to Keep the Hits Streaming

Disney shares rise yet again as Amazon deal gives Disney+ service more access to cord-cutting audience.

JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market.

Cartier's Owner Lacks Polish for a Tiffany Counterbid

Tiffany &Co.'s board, currently sizing up a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, can probably rule out a counterbid from the owner of the Cartier jewelry empire.

Alibaba Readies Hong Kong Listing Worth Up to $15 Billion

Alibaba is aiming to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in a second listing in Hong Kong this month, according to people familiar with the matter, reviving the planned offering even as the city's political climate remains unstable.

Square's Cleanup Still Leaves Questions

Square is no longer in the food-delivery business. Now it must deliver more growth.

As WeWork Grew, Wall Street Lent It Money, Credibility

Banks jockeying for a role in WeWork's public debut wooed founder Adam Neumann with sky-high valuations that would make him a billionaire many times over. Their loans to the company told a different story.

IAG Cuts Capacity Growth Forecasts

British Airways parent IAG cuts its capacity growth forecasts for the next three years to 3.4% and cautioned that earnings will be negatively affected as a result.

Honda Motor Profit Fell

Honda Motor's second-quarter net profit fell 6.7% from a year earlier due partly to slower sales in Asia.