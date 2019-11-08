Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:16am EST
PG&E Plan to Pay Insurance Claims in Cash Hurts Bankruptcy Talks

An $11 billion settlement of insurance claims tied to PG&E Corp.'s alleged responsibility for California wildfires is emerging as an impediment to a potentially broader deal to end the utility's bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Blackstone Takes Controlling Stake in Owner of Dating App Bumble

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies. 

 
Disney Needs to Keep the Hits Streaming

Disney shares rise yet again as Amazon deal gives Disney+ service more access to cord-cutting audience. 

 
JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market. 

 
Cartier's Owner Lacks Polish for a Tiffany Counterbid

Tiffany &Co.'s board, currently sizing up a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, can probably rule out a counterbid from the owner of the Cartier jewelry empire. 

 
Alibaba Readies Hong Kong Listing Worth Up to $15 Billion

Alibaba is aiming to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in a second listing in Hong Kong this month, according to people familiar with the matter, reviving the planned offering even as the city's political climate remains unstable. 

 
Square's Cleanup Still Leaves Questions

Square is no longer in the food-delivery business. Now it must deliver more growth. 

 
As WeWork Grew, Wall Street Lent It Money, Credibility

Banks jockeying for a role in WeWork's public debut wooed founder Adam Neumann with sky-high valuations that would make him a billionaire many times over. Their loans to the company told a different story. 

 
IAG Cuts Capacity Growth Forecasts

British Airways parent IAG cuts its capacity growth forecasts for the next three years to 3.4% and cautioned that earnings will be negatively affected as a result. 

 
Honda Motor Profit Fell

Honda Motor's second-quarter net profit fell 6.7% from a year earlier due partly to slower sales in Asia.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
RE
11:27aShell says gas leak on unit at Pernis oil refinery under control
RE
11:26aTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
RE
11:25aTrump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Roll Back Tariffs as Part of China Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
11:20aGap says still planning Old Navy spin-off as CEO departs
RE
11:19aOil down 1% after Trump douses hopes for roll back on China tariffs
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aDeloitte sells Mamas & Papas to Bluegem Capital
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2AMUNDI : AMUNDI : Credit Agricole shares fall as French retail banking disappoints
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
5China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group