Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:16pm EST
McDonald's Started Investigation of CEO's Relationship With Employee Three Weeks Ago

McDonald's, which fired its chief executive last week over a consensual relationship with a female employee, first learned of the matter roughly three weeks ago, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Executives Convicted in Long-Running Italian Banking Scandal

A Milan court on Friday convicted 13 former and current executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Deutsche Bank and Nomura International in a long-running judicial saga tied to losses at the troubled Italian bank. 

 
Jury Finds Former Alstom Executive Guilty of Foreign Bribery

A jury found a former Alstom executive guilty of helping orchestrate a bribery scheme in Indonesia, a verdict that reinforces the reach of a U.S. law prohibiting bribes to foreign government officials. 

 
PG&E Plan to Pay Insurance Claims in Cash Hurts Bankruptcy Talks

An $11 billion settlement of insurance claims tied to PG&E Corp.'s alleged responsibility for California wildfires is emerging as an impediment to a potentially broader deal to end the utility's bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Blackstone Takes Controlling Stake in Owner of Dating App Bumble

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies. 

 
Disney Needs to Keep the Hits Streaming

Disney shares rise yet again as Amazon deal gives Disney+ service more access to cord-cutting audience. 

 
JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market. 

 
Cartier's Owner Lacks Polish for a Tiffany Counterbid

Tiffany &Co.'s board, currently sizing up a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, can probably rule out a counterbid from the owner of the Cartier jewelry empire. 

 
Alibaba Readies Hong Kong Listing Worth Up to $15 Billion

Alibaba is aiming to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in a second listing in Hong Kong this month, reviving the planned offering even as the city's political climate remains unstable. 

 
Square's Cleanup Still Leaves Questions

Square is no longer in the food-delivery business. Now it must deliver more growth.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pWORKING PAPER : Risk and risk weights
PU
05:27pGENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $732 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
05:25pWeWork to divest all non-core businesses
RE
05:20pUN UNITED NATIONS : Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary‑General
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Up After Disney Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:07pU.S. Government Bonds Fall Despite Trump Comments on China Tariffs
DJ
05:05pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : IMIN Announces Annual General Meeting Results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
4SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October
5Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group