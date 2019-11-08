Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

11/08/2019 | 07:16pm EST
For Airlines, 737 MAX Grounding Will Near One-Year Mark

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines said they won't offer seats on their 737 MAX jets until March, nearly a year after regulators around the world grounded the plane. 

 
McDonald's Started Investigation of CEO's Relationship With Employee Three Weeks Ago

McDonald's, which fired its chief executive last week over a consensual relationship with a female employee, first learned of the matter roughly three weeks ago, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Executives Convicted in Long-Running Italian Banking Scandal

A Milan court on Friday convicted 13 former and current executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Deutsche Bank and Nomura International in a long-running judicial saga tied to losses at the troubled Italian bank. 

 
Jury Finds Former Alstom Executive Guilty of Foreign Bribery

A jury found a former Alstom executive guilty of helping orchestrate a bribery scheme in Indonesia, a verdict that reinforces the reach of a U.S. law prohibiting bribes to foreign government officials. 

 
PG&E Plan to Pay Insurance Claims in Cash Hurts Bankruptcy Talks

An $11 billion settlement of insurance claims tied to PG&E Corp.'s alleged responsibility for California wildfires is emerging as an impediment to a potentially broader deal to end the utility's bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Blackstone Takes Controlling Stake in Owner of Dating App Bumble

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies. 

 
Disney Needs to Keep the Hits Streaming

Disney shares rise yet again as Amazon deal gives Disney+ service more access to cord-cutting audience. 

 
JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market. 

 
Cartier's Owner Lacks Polish for a Tiffany Counterbid

Tiffany &Co.'s board, currently sizing up a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, can probably rule out a counterbid from the owner of the Cartier jewelry empire. 

 
Alibaba Readies Hong Kong Listing Worth Up to $15 Billion

Alibaba is aiming to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in a second listing in Hong Kong this month, reviving the planned offering even as the city's political climate remains unstable.

