Viacom and CBS Shake Up Executive Ranks Ahead of Combination

The companies are realigning the leadership of their creative operations in advance of the expected closing of their merger in early December, people familiar with the matter said.

Aramco's Big Profit Slide Shows Scale of Risk Ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco revealed a steep drop in profit related to attacks on its facilities in September that briefly halved its oil output, highlighting the risks to investors ahead of what could be the world's largest IPO.

WeWork Drew SEC Scrutiny Just Before It Scrapped IPO

WeWork was wrangling with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a controversial financial metric just weeks before the startup expected its stock to begin trading publicly.

Boeing Seeks Blessing to Deliver 737 MAX as FAA Reviews Pilot Training

The plane maker hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines before the end of the year even if regulators haven't approved related pilot training, people familiar with the matter said.

BHP Flags Projects to Lift Petroleum Output

BHP has flagged a number of projects that could boost its oil production and help the global miner meet an anticipated supply gap.

Tencent Looks to Leverage Its Partnership With Nintendo in the U.S.

Tencent, which dominates its home market in China with smartphone and personal-computer games, seeks a greater U.S. presence by emulating Japan's Nintendo, with more console games designed for the U.S. market.

Bernard Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Dies at 60

Kaiser Permanente Chief Executive Bernard Tyson, a high-profile voice in U.S. health policy, died unexpectedly in his sleep.

Aramco Promises Bumper Dividends but Investors Dwell on Governance and Valuation

As Saudi Aramco gears up for what could be the world's largest ever share sale, the company is promising hefty dividends. But some investors are dwelling instead on what they perceive to be weak governance and a potentially high valuation.

Ferrari CEO Races to Build Company's Brand

Louis Camilleri, in his first interview since taking over as chief executive of Ferrari, talks about the car maker's Formula 1 team, the plan for electric vehicles, and being a luxury marque.

Diageo's India Bet: Woo Local Governments, Win the Market

The Johnnie Walker maker is trying to protect sales in the world's largest whiskey market lobbying officials to slash taxes and preempt prohibition.