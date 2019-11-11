Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/11/2019 | 03:16am EST
Viacom and CBS Shake Up Executive Ranks Ahead of Combination

The companies are realigning the leadership of their creative operations in advance of the expected closing of their merger in early December, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Aramco's Big Profit Slide Shows Scale of Risk Ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco revealed a steep drop in profit related to attacks on its facilities in September that briefly halved its oil output, highlighting the risks to investors ahead of what could be the world's largest IPO. 

 
WeWork Drew SEC Scrutiny Just Before It Scrapped IPO

WeWork was wrangling with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a controversial financial metric just weeks before the startup expected its stock to begin trading publicly. 

 
Boeing Seeks Blessing to Deliver 737 MAX as FAA Reviews Pilot Training

The plane maker hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines before the end of the year even if regulators haven't approved related pilot training, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
BHP Flags Projects to Lift Petroleum Output

BHP has flagged a number of projects that could boost its oil production and help the global miner meet an anticipated supply gap. 

 
Tencent Looks to Leverage Its Partnership With Nintendo in the U.S.

Tencent, which dominates its home market in China with smartphone and personal-computer games, seeks a greater U.S. presence by emulating Japan's Nintendo, with more console games designed for the U.S. market. 

 
Bernard Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Dies at 60

Kaiser Permanente Chief Executive Bernard Tyson, a high-profile voice in U.S. health policy, died unexpectedly in his sleep. 

 
Aramco Promises Bumper Dividends but Investors Dwell on Governance and Valuation

As Saudi Aramco gears up for what could be the world's largest ever share sale, the company is promising hefty dividends. But some investors are dwelling instead on what they perceive to be weak governance and a potentially high valuation. 

 
Ferrari CEO Races to Build Company's Brand

Louis Camilleri, in his first interview since taking over as chief executive of Ferrari, talks about the car maker's Formula 1 team, the plan for electric vehicles, and being a luxury marque. 

 
Diageo's India Bet: Woo Local Governments, Win the Market

The Johnnie Walker maker is trying to protect sales in the world's largest whiskey market lobbying officials to slash taxes and preempt prohibition.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.77% 351 Delayed Quote.8.84%
FERRARI -0.04% 164.9 Delayed Quote.65.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.87% 61.76 Delayed Quote.15.20%
NASPERS LIMITED -2.27% 2150 End-of-day quote.-23.21%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -0.10% 41960 End-of-day quote.47.69%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 1.60% 83.57 Delayed Quote.25.18%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.92% 327.2 End-of-day quote.3.94%
VIACOM INC. 0.80% 22.75 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
WTI -1.09% 56.47 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aSHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
03:25aSouth Africa’s rand weaker as China-U.S. trade deal delay weigh
RE
03:20aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Gaps in prices on energy goods
PU
03:18aBank Indonesia says current economic data still points to room for accommodative policy
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Information on the dynamics of consumer prices and tariffs and factors of changes therein. 2019 Q3
PU
03:15aROLLS ROYCE POWER : Royce enters partnership with 2G Energy in gas-powered generators sets
PU
03:10aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : Festive Season Brings Some Cheers in Passenger Vehicles Remaining Segments Continue to be in the Negative Territory
PU
03:10aSERABI GOLD : Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
