News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/11/2019 | 09:16am EST
Frackers Prepare to Pump Less, Curbing U.S. Oil Growth

After pushing U.S. oil and natural-gas production to record levels, some shale companies are doing the unthinkable: They are planning to pump less. 

 
Credit Suisse Names New Investment Bank Chief

Credit Suisse named David Miller as new chief executive of its investment banking and capital markets business as part of a wider reshuffle of the division's management. 

 
UBS Fined for Misleading and Overcharging Wealthy Clients for a Decade

UBS overcharged and misled wealthy clients for a decade without detection, Hong Kong's securities regulator said, as it fined the bank and demanded millions of dollars in customer compensation. 

 
Furniture Retailers Start to Feel Tariff Pain More Acutely

The industry is one of many caught up in the Trump administration's tariff campaign against China, and the financial risks are growing. 

 
China's Drug Market Is Opening Up

China's plan to make its health-care system better and more affordable is throwing up opportunities for global drugmakers. 

 
BP Energy Raises About $350 Million for Second Fund

BP Energy Partners recently closed on almost $350 million to pursue its strategy of investing in businesses that help industries gain access to natural gas. 

 
WeWork Drew SEC Scrutiny Just Before It Scrapped IPO

WeWork was wrangling with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a controversial financial metric just weeks before the startup expected its stock to begin trading publicly. 

 
Viacom and CBS Shake Up Executive Ranks Ahead of Combination

The companies are realigning the leadership of their creative operations in advance of the expected closing of their merger in early December, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Aramco's Big Profit Slide Shows Scale of Risk Ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco revealed a steep drop in profit related to attacks on its facilities in September that briefly halved its oil output, highlighting the risks to investors ahead of what could be the world's largest IPO. 

 
Boeing Seeks Blessing to Deliver 737 MAX as FAA Reviews Pilot Training

The plane maker hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines before the end of the year even if regulators haven't approved related pilot training, people familiar with the matter said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.77% 351 Delayed Quote.8.84%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.69% 12.96 Delayed Quote.20.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.06% 61.76 Delayed Quote.15.20%
UBS GROUP -0.89% 12.23 Delayed Quote.0.94%
VIACOM INC. 0.80% 22.75 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
WTI -1.24% 56.36 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Vladimir Putin will visit Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit on November 13–14
PU
09:35aTrump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes
RE
09:34aWall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood
RE
09:25aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests to Support Critical Infrastructure Improvement and Workforce Training Efforts in West Virginia
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aMexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update
DJ
09:11aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Less optimism on US-China deal, Spain elections, Iran's new oil field
09:05aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : September 2019 Monthly Economic Review
PU
08:55aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (“Bubills”) - Auction result
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

