Frackers Prepare to Pump Less, Curbing U.S. Oil Growth

After pushing U.S. oil and natural-gas production to record levels, some shale companies are doing the unthinkable: They are planning to pump less.

Credit Suisse Names New Investment Bank Chief

Credit Suisse named David Miller as new chief executive of its investment banking and capital markets business as part of a wider reshuffle of the division's management.

UBS Fined for Misleading and Overcharging Wealthy Clients for a Decade

UBS overcharged and misled wealthy clients for a decade without detection, Hong Kong's securities regulator said, as it fined the bank and demanded millions of dollars in customer compensation.

Furniture Retailers Start to Feel Tariff Pain More Acutely

The industry is one of many caught up in the Trump administration's tariff campaign against China, and the financial risks are growing.

China's Drug Market Is Opening Up

China's plan to make its health-care system better and more affordable is throwing up opportunities for global drugmakers.

BP Energy Raises About $350 Million for Second Fund

BP Energy Partners recently closed on almost $350 million to pursue its strategy of investing in businesses that help industries gain access to natural gas.

WeWork Drew SEC Scrutiny Just Before It Scrapped IPO

WeWork was wrangling with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a controversial financial metric just weeks before the startup expected its stock to begin trading publicly.

Viacom and CBS Shake Up Executive Ranks Ahead of Combination

The companies are realigning the leadership of their creative operations in advance of the expected closing of their merger in early December, people familiar with the matter said.

Aramco's Big Profit Slide Shows Scale of Risk Ahead of IPO

Saudi Aramco revealed a steep drop in profit related to attacks on its facilities in September that briefly halved its oil output, highlighting the risks to investors ahead of what could be the world's largest IPO.

Boeing Seeks Blessing to Deliver 737 MAX as FAA Reviews Pilot Training

The plane maker hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines before the end of the year even if regulators haven't approved related pilot training, people familiar with the matter said.