WeWork in Talks to Hire T-Mobile CEO John Legere

WeWork's parent company is in discussions with T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup, according to people familiar with the matter.

Southwest Is Flying 38 Jets With Gaps in Safety Paperwork

Southwest is flying more than three dozen jets without final verification that they meet all mandatory federal safety standards, government documents show.

Alibaba Racks Up Record Sales on World's Biggest Shopping Day

Alibaba Group Holding reached a new sales milestone during China's Singles Day shopping festival Monday, as the e-commerce giant sold 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) worth of goods, up 26% from its previous record of 213.5 billion yuan, or about $30.8 billion, set last year.

Food-Delivery Bid Is a Taste Test for Investors

A hostile $6.3 billion offer for British takeout-ordering site Just Eat is on a difficult side of the debate about growth versus profitability at tech companies.

Amazon's Heavy Recruitment of Chinese Sellers Puts Consumers at Risk

The giant retail platform has included listings for banned, unsafe, counterfeit, mislabeled products. One reason: It aggressively wooed China's manufacturers to cut out the middleman and sell directly to Americans.

Adidas to Close Sneaker Factory in the U.S., Move Production to Asia

Adidas plans to close its only sneaker factories in the U.S. and Germany, shifting cutting-edge automated footwear production to Asia and reversing an effort to make products closer to shoppers in the West.

Credit Suisse Shakes Up Management at Investment Bank

Credit Suisse Group said it had appointed new leadership to head its investment banking and capital markets division, as the Swiss bank struggles to boost revenue.

Open Text to Buy Carbonite

Open Text said it is buying cybersecurity company Carbonite for $884 million in cash.

California Governor Questions $11 Billion PG&E Insurance Deal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom questioned PG&E Corp.'s $11 billion settlement proposal for insurance losses tied to wildfires and said it could derail the utility's bankruptcy exit strategy.

Frackers Prepare to Pump Less, Curbing U.S. Oil Growth

After pushing U.S. oil and natural-gas production to record levels, some shale companies are doing the unthinkable: They are planning to pump less.