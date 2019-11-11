McKinsey Bankruptcy Unit Faces Criminal Probe

A McKinsey & Co. unit faces mounting legal and court challenges as the giant consulting firm attempts to defend its bankruptcy-advisory business.

Google Is Collecting Personal Health Data of Millions of People

Google is teaming with one of the country's largest health-care systems on an ambitious project named "Project Nightingale" to collect and crunch detailed health information of millions of Americans across 21 states.

WeWork in Talks to Hire T-Mobile CEO

WeWork's parent company is in discussions with T-Mobile CEO John Legere to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup.

Southwest Is Flying 38 Jets With Gaps in Safety Paperwork

Southwest is flying more than three dozen jets without final verification that they meet all mandatory federal safety standards, government documents show.

Alibaba Racks Up Record Sales on World's Biggest Shopping Day

Alibaba reached a new sales milestone during China's Singles Day shopping festival, as the e-commerce giant sold 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) worth of goods, up 26% from its previous record of 213.5 billion yuan, or about $30.8 billion, set last year.

Food-Delivery Bid Is a Taste Test for Investors

A hostile $6.3 billion offer for British takeout-ordering site Just Eat is on a difficult side of the debate about growth versus profitability at tech companies.

Amazon's Heavy Recruitment of Chinese Sellers Puts Consumers at Risk

The giant retail platform has included listings for banned, unsafe, counterfeit, mislabeled products. One reason: It aggressively wooed China's manufacturers to cut out the middleman and sell directly to Americans.

Adidas to Close Sneaker Factory in the U.S., Move Production to Asia

Adidas plans to close its only sneaker factories in the U.S. and Germany, shifting cutting-edge automated footwear production to Asia and reversing an effort to make products closer to shoppers in the West.

Credit Suisse Shakes Up Management at Investment Bank

Credit Suisse Group said it had appointed new leadership to head its investment banking and capital markets division, as the Swiss bank struggles to boost revenue.

Open Text to Buy Carbonite

Open Text said it is buying cybersecurity company Carbonite for $884 million in cash.