Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 11:16pm EST
McKinsey Bankruptcy Unit Faces Criminal Probe

A McKinsey unit faces mounting legal and court challenges as the giant consulting firm attempts to defend its bankruptcy-advisory business. 

 
Google Is Collecting Personal Health Data of Millions of People

Google is teaming with one of the country's largest health-care systems on an ambitious project named "Project Nightingale" to collect and crunch detailed health information of millions of Americans across 21 states. 

 
WeWork in Talks to Hire T-Mobile CEO

WeWork's parent company is in discussions with T-Mobile CEO John Legere to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup. 

 
Mall of America Wants Control of Empty Sears Store

Mall of America already lost its Sears store to bankruptcy. Now the big Bloomington, Minn., mall wants the space back. 

 
Balderton Raises $400 Million to Invest in Europe's Burgeoning Startup Scene

Balderton Capital, one of Europe's largest venture-capital firms, has raised $400 million for its seventh fund. 

 
FAA Eyed Ordering Southwest to Idle 38 Jets Over Records

Southwest is flying more than three dozen jets without final verification that they meet all mandatory federal safety standards, government documents show. 

 
Alibaba Racks Up Record Sales on World's Biggest Shopping Day

Alibaba reached a new sales milestone during China's Singles Day shopping festival, as the e-commerce giant sold 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) worth of goods, up 26% from its previous record of 213.5 billion yuan, or about $30.8 billion, set last year. 

 
Food-Delivery Bid Is a Taste Test for Investors

A hostile $6.3 billion offer for British takeout-ordering site Just Eat is on a difficult side of the debate about growth versus profitability at tech companies. 

 
Amazon's Heavy Recruitment of Chinese Sellers Puts Consumers at Risk

The giant retail platform has included listings for banned, unsafe, counterfeit, mislabeled products. One reason: It aggressively wooed China's manufacturers to cut out the middleman and sell directly to Americans. 

 
Adidas to Close Sneaker Factory in the U.S., Move Production to Asia

Adidas plans to close its only sneaker factories in the U.S. and Germany, shifting cutting-edge automated footwear production to Asia and reversing an effort to make products closer to shoppers in the West.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.81% 269.8 Delayed Quote.47.92%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.24% 186.71 Delayed Quote.36.54%
ALPHABET -0.82% 1298.28 Delayed Quote.24.24%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.26% 97.01 Delayed Quote.28.67%
JUST EAT PLC 0.00% 738 Delayed Quote.25.77%
T-MOBILE US -1.63% 79.62 Delayed Quote.27.24%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 7.0018 Delayed Quote.1.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : Opening of 2019 Africa Investment Forum
PU
12:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Forensic Audits
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aAsia shares left guessing on trade, await Trump speech
RE
11/12PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa to attend 11th BRICS Summit in Brazil
PU
11/11NATIONAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA : Gross Domestic Products - National Accounts 2010 - 2017
PU
11/11Malaysia's central bank extends maximum tenor of repo to five years
RE
11/11SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine falls to near two-week low; Singapore gains
RE
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
3PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
4YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
5Anheuser-Busch to buy out Craft Brew Alliance in $321 million deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group