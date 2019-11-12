Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/12/2019 | 01:16am EST
McKinsey Bankruptcy Unit Faces Criminal Probe

A McKinsey unit faces mounting legal and court challenges as the giant consulting firm attempts to defend its bankruptcy-advisory business. 

 
Google Is Collecting Personal Health Data of Millions of People

Google is teaming with one of the country's largest health-care systems on an ambitious project named "Project Nightingale" to collect and crunch detailed health information of millions of Americans across 21 states. 

 
Balderton Raises $400 Million to Invest in Europe's Burgeoning Startup Scene

Balderton Capital, one of Europe's largest venture-capital firms, has raised $400 million for its seventh fund. 

 
Alibaba Racks Up Record Sales on World's Biggest Shopping Day

Alibaba reached a new sales milestone during China's Singles Day shopping festival, as the e-commerce giant sold 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) worth of goods, up 26% from its previous record of 213.5 billion yuan, or about $30.8 billion, set last year. 

 
WeWork in Talks to Hire T-Mobile CEO

WeWork's parent company is in discussions with T-Mobile CEO John Legere to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup. 

 
Mall of America Wants Control of Empty Sears Store

Mall of America already lost its Sears store to bankruptcy. Now the big Bloomington, Minn., mall wants the space back. 

 
Kimberly-Clark Switches Major Ad Duties From WPP to Accenture Interactive

Kimberly-Clark named Accenture Interactive as the lead creative agency for its baby and child-care products, supporting global marketing initiatives and handling the business in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

 
FAA Eyed Ordering Southwest to Idle 38 Jets Over Records

Southwest is flying more than three dozen jets without final verification that they meet all mandatory federal safety standards, government documents show. 

 
Food-Delivery Bid Is a Taste Test for Investors

A hostile $6.3 billion offer for British takeout-ordering site Just Eat is on a difficult side of the debate about growth versus profitability at tech companies. 

 
Amazon's Heavy Recruitment of Chinese Sellers Puts Consumers at Risk

The giant retail platform has included listings for banned, unsafe, counterfeit, mislabeled products. One reason: It aggressively wooed China's manufacturers to cut out the middleman and sell directly to Americans.

