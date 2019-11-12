Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:16am EST
McKinsey Bankruptcy Unit Faces Criminal Probe

A McKinsey unit faces mounting legal and court challenges as the giant consulting firm attempts to defend its bankruptcy-advisory business. 

 
Google Is Collecting Personal Health Data of Millions of People

Google is teaming with one of the country's largest health-care systems on an ambitious project named "Project Nightingale" to collect and crunch detailed health information of millions of Americans across 21 states. 

 
Balderton Raises $400 Million to Invest in Europe's Burgeoning Startup Scene

Balderton Capital, one of Europe's largest venture-capital firms, has raised $400 million for its seventh fund. 

 
Alibaba Racks Up Record Sales on World's Biggest Shopping Day

Alibaba reached a new sales milestone during China's Singles Day shopping festival, as the e-commerce giant sold 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) worth of goods, up 26% from its previous record of 213.5 billion yuan, or about $30.8 billion, set last year. 

 
WeWork in Talks to Hire T-Mobile CEO

WeWork's parent company is in discussions with T-Mobile CEO John Legere to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup. 

 
Mall of America Wants Control of Empty Sears Store

Mall of America already lost its Sears store to bankruptcy. Now the big Bloomington, Minn., mall wants the space back. 

 
Kimberly-Clark Switches Major Ad Duties From WPP to Accenture Interactive

Kimberly-Clark named Accenture Interactive as the lead creative agency for its baby and child-care products, supporting global marketing initiatives and handling the business in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

 
FAA Eyed Ordering Southwest to Idle 38 Jets Over Records

Southwest is flying more than three dozen jets without final verification that they meet all mandatory federal safety standards, government documents show. 

 
Food-Delivery Bid Is a Taste Test for Investors

A hostile $6.3 billion offer for British takeout-ordering site Just Eat is on a difficult side of the debate about growth versus profitability at tech companies. 

 
Amazon's Heavy Recruitment of Chinese Sellers Puts Consumers at Risk

The giant retail platform has included listings for banned, unsafe, counterfeit, mislabeled products. One reason: It aggressively wooed China's manufacturers to cut out the middleman and sell directly to Americans.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 0.19% 190.06 Delayed Quote.34.78%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.24% 186.71 Delayed Quote.36.22%
ALPHABET -0.82% 1298.28 Delayed Quote.24.24%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.26% 97.01 Delayed Quote.28.67%
JUST EAT PLC -0.19% 736.6 Delayed Quote.25.77%
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION -0.20% 131.2 Delayed Quote.15.38%
T-MOBILE US -1.63% 79.62 Delayed Quote.25.17%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 7.0028 Delayed Quote.1.72%
WPP GROUP -0.25% 1004 Delayed Quote.18.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aSouth African rand firmer in early trade
RE
03:47aEU Commission to propose bank capital reform by June - Dombrovskis
RE
03:44aHyundai Development-led group picked for South Korea's Asiana stake
RE
03:41aVisa to acquire stake in Nigeria's Interswitch
RE
03:38aSouth African state airline says could cut more than 900 jobs
RE
03:36aHuawei to give staff $286 million bonus for helping it ride out U.S. curbs
RE
03:35aEuro zone banks rushing to cash in on ECB's tiered rate - Coeure
RE
03:28aCambodian opposition veteran meets Malaysian MPs in democracy push
RE
03:27aL'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
03:26aGiant Aramco listing a critical test for young Saudi exchange
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..
5Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group