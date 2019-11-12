Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/12/2019 | 03:16pm EST
McDonald's Sued, Accused of Ignoring Harassment at a Restaurant

The American Civil Liberties Union and a group of McDonald's workers from Michigan sued the fast-food giant, accusing the company of not properly handling allegations of sexual harassment at one of its restaurants. 

 
Boeing Loses More 737 MAX Orders

Boeing has lost orders for about 200 of its 737 MAX jets this year because of airline bankruptcies and customers swapping out for other models from the U.S. plane maker. 

 
Disney+ Service Makes Debut to Glitches and High Demand

Walt Disney's big streaming debut of Disney+ arrived with technical glitches that the company blamed on unexpectedly high demand. 

 
Dean Foods Files for Bankruptcy

The biggest U.S. milk company has struggled for years with declining milk consumption and rising competition. 

 
CBS Reports Lower Profit on Content, Merger Costs

CBS said profit fell about 35% in the third quarter, in part because the entertainment and media company faced higher costs related to its planned merger with Viacom. 

 
Tyson Posts Weaker Profit After Fire at Beef Plant

Tyson Foods said profit fell by almost one-third in its latest quarter, in part because a fire forced it to temporarily close a major beef-processing plant. 

 
Nissan Slashes Forecasts as Sales and Profit Fall on Weak Demand

The results showed the auto maker struggling to overhaul its business, hurt both by a downturn in the global auto industry and turmoil within the company in the year since the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Juul to Cut Roughly 650 Jobs, or 16% of Workers

The embattled e-cigarette maker also plans to cut $1 billion in spending next year as it braces for a hit in sales after voluntarily stopping the sale of its most popular flavor in the U.S. 

 
Zillow, Opendoor Pay Close to Market Value for Homes, Study Says

Companies using technology to make rapid cash offers to home sellers are typically paying their customers close to market value, a new study found. 

 
Financial Times Appoints First Female Editor

The U.K.'s Financial Times newspaper appointed its first woman editor in its 130-year history in the publication's first change of editorial leadership since 2005.

