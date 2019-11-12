Overstock Shares Hit Seven-Year Low as SEC Expands Investigation

Overstock shares hit the low on Tuesday after the online retailer disclosed that a government investigation has widened to focus on the stock plans of some of its executives.

Tesla to Build European Car Plant in Berlin Area

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the auto maker would build a planned European plant to assemble electric vehicles in Germany.

Apple TV+ in Talks to Add Ex-HBO Chief to Producer Lineup

Former HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler is in advanced talks to sign an exclusive production deal with Apple's new TV+ streaming service, according to a person familiar with the matter.

AbbVie Prepares Large Bond Sale

AbbVie is set Tuesday to sell $30 billion of bonds to help fund its acquisition of Allergan, in what will be the fourth-largest investment-grade debt sale on record.

McDonald's Sued, Accused of Ignoring Harassment at a Restaurant

The American Civil Liberties Union and a group of McDonald's workers from Michigan sued the fast-food giant, accusing the company of not properly handling allegations of sexual harassment at one of its restaurants.

Boeing Loses More 737 MAX Orders

Boeing has lost orders for about 200 of its 737 MAX jets this year because of airline bankruptcies and customers swapping out for other models from the U.S. plane maker.

Russia's Sberbank Names Former Rusal CEO as Finance Chief

The appointment of Alexandra Bouriko, who is expected to join Moscow-based Sberbank on Jan. 1, comes as Russian banks are experiencing heightened domestic demand for loans as U.S. sanctions force Western banks to sever ties with some Russian clients.

Biggest U.S. Milk Company Files for Bankruptcy

The move by Dean Foods is a fresh setback to an industry struggling against declining U.S. milk consumption and rising competition.

CBS Reports Lower Profit on Content, Merger Costs

CBS said profit fell about 35% in the third quarter, in part because the entertainment and media company faced higher costs related to its planned merger with Viacom.

Tyson Posts Weaker Profit After Fire at Beef Plant

Tyson Foods said profit fell by almost one-third in its latest quarter, in part because a fire forced it to temporarily close a major beef-processing plant.