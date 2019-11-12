Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/12/2019 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Lawmakers Scold Google's 'Project Nightingale' Over Health-Data Privacy

Several U.S. lawmakers called for sharper regulatory scrutiny of patient health-data deals, including an arrangement between Google and the St. Louis-based nonprofit health system Ascension. 

 
Overstock Shares Hit Seven-Year Low as SEC Expands Investigation

Overstock shares hit the low after the online retailer disclosed that a government investigation has widened to focus on the stock plans of some of its executives. 

 
Tesla to Build European Car Plant in Berlin Area

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the auto maker would build a planned European plant to assemble electric vehicles in Germany. 

 
Apple TV+ in Talks to Add Ex-HBO Chief to Producer Lineup

Former HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler is in advanced talks to sign an exclusive production deal with Apple's new TV+ streaming service, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Russia's Sberbank Names Former Rusal CEO as Finance Chief

The appointment of Alexandra Bouriko, who is expected to join Moscow-based Sberbank on Jan. 1, comes as Russian banks are experiencing heightened domestic demand for loans as U.S. sanctions force Western banks to sever ties with some Russian clients. 

 
AbbVie Sells $30 Billion of Bonds

AbbVie sold $30 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of Allergan, in the fourth-largest investment-grade debt sale on record. 

 
China's Cosco Pours More Money Into Greek Port

Chinese shipping giant Cosco Group plans to invest around $1 billion in Greece's Port of Piraeus to help turn the site into a main entry point for China's exports to Europe. 

 
McDonald's Sued, Accused of Ignoring Harassment at a Restaurant

The American Civil Liberties Union and a group of McDonald's workers from Michigan sued the fast-food giant, accusing the company of not properly handling allegations of sexual harassment at one of its restaurants. 

 
U.S. Software Company Discloses Potential Sanctions Violations

The Troy, Mich.-based engineering software company said it discovered the possible violations in May and disclosed them to regulators, according to the company's latest quarterly financial report, which was filed last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

 
Chamber of Commerce Joins Pushback Against Warren's Private-Equity Plan

Private-equity firms have gained an influential ally in their efforts to resist proposed legislative changes to their industry: the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE 0.91% 86.44 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
ALLERGAN PLC 0.62% 181.96 Delayed Quote.35.85%
ALPHABET -0.08% 1297.21 Delayed Quote.24.24%
APPLE INC. -0.09% 261.96 Delayed Quote.64.92%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.33% 193.28 Delayed Quote.8.49%
TESLA INC. 1.40% 349.93 Delayed Quote.3.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05pSTRONGER REGULATIONS COULD HELP PROTECT AGAINST CYBER ATTACKS : Bank of Canada official
RE
10:04pSouth Korean government think-tank calls for further rate cuts
RE
09:57pMcDonald's workers sue over sexual harassment, 'toxic' work culture
RE
09:42pAsian shares slide on trade disappointment, Hong Kong unrest
RE
09:40pAsian shares slide on trade disappointment, HK unrest
RE
09:31pKiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat
RE
09:30pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : 22nd Australia-China Defence Strategic Dialogue held in Sydney
PU
09:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | NOVEMBER 12, 2019 Data Visualization Tool for Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes The U.S. Census Bureau released an update to Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes (PSEO) Explorer.
PU
09:25pAVZ MINERALS : Highly experienced mining veteran John Clarke appointed Non-Executive Chairman
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

