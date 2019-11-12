U.S. Lawmakers Scold Google's 'Project Nightingale' Over Health-Data Privacy

Several U.S. lawmakers called for sharper regulatory scrutiny of patient health-data deals, including an arrangement between Google and the St. Louis-based nonprofit health system Ascension.

Overstock Shares Hit Seven-Year Low as SEC Expands Investigation

Overstock shares hit the low after the online retailer disclosed that a government investigation has widened to focus on the stock plans of some of its executives.

Tesla to Build European Car Plant in Berlin Area

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the auto maker would build a planned European plant to assemble electric vehicles in Germany.

Apple TV+ in Talks to Add Ex-HBO Chief to Producer Lineup

Former HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler is in advanced talks to sign an exclusive production deal with Apple's new TV+ streaming service, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Russia's Sberbank Names Former Rusal CEO as Finance Chief

The appointment of Alexandra Bouriko, who is expected to join Moscow-based Sberbank on Jan. 1, comes as Russian banks are experiencing heightened domestic demand for loans as U.S. sanctions force Western banks to sever ties with some Russian clients.

AbbVie Sells $30 Billion of Bonds

AbbVie sold $30 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of Allergan, in the fourth-largest investment-grade debt sale on record.

China's Cosco Pours More Money Into Greek Port

Chinese shipping giant Cosco Group plans to invest around $1 billion in Greece's Port of Piraeus to help turn the site into a main entry point for China's exports to Europe.

McDonald's Sued, Accused of Ignoring Harassment at a Restaurant

The American Civil Liberties Union and a group of McDonald's workers from Michigan sued the fast-food giant, accusing the company of not properly handling allegations of sexual harassment at one of its restaurants.

U.S. Software Company Discloses Potential Sanctions Violations

The Troy, Mich.-based engineering software company said it discovered the possible violations in May and disclosed them to regulators, according to the company's latest quarterly financial report, which was filed last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chamber of Commerce Joins Pushback Against Warren's Private-Equity Plan

Private-equity firms have gained an influential ally in their efforts to resist proposed legislative changes to their industry: the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.