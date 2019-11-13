Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/13/2019 | 03:17am EST
Alibaba's Secondary Hong Kong Listing Gets the Nod

Alibaba Group's leaders used the code "Project Orange" to discuss the company's blockbuster initial public offering in 2014. Now they are close to seeing the fruition of "Project Tangerine," the internal name for their effort to raise up to $15 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong. 

 
Google's 'Project Nightingale' Triggers Federal Inquiry

Google's project with the country's second-largest health system to collect detailed information on 50 million American patients sparked a federal inquiry and criticism from patients and lawmakers. 

 
Nike to Stop Selling Directly to Amazon

Nike said it would stop selling its clothes and sneakers directly to Amazon.com, an about-face for the sportswear brand. 

 
Overstock Shares Hit Seven-Year Low as SEC Expands Investigation

Overstock shares hit the low after the online retailer disclosed that a government investigation has widened to focus on the stock plans of some of its executives. 

 
Tesla to Build European Car Plant in Berlin Area

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the auto maker would build a planned European plant to assemble electric vehicles in Germany. 

 
Apple TV+ in Talks to Add Ex-HBO Chief to Producer Lineup

Former HBO Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Plepler is in advanced talks to sign an exclusive production deal with Apple's new TV+ streaming service, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Russia's Sberbank Names Former Rusal CEO as Finance Chief

The appointment of Alexandra Bouriko, who is expected to join Moscow-based Sberbank on Jan. 1, comes as Russian banks are experiencing heightened domestic demand for loans as U.S. sanctions force Western banks to sever ties with some Russian clients. 

 
Major Midwest Hospital Systems Call Off Planned Merger

Two Midwestern hospital giants became the latest to break off merger talks, another drag on deal making across the $1 trillion hospital sector. 

 
AbbVie Sells $30 Billion of Bonds

AbbVie sold $30 billion of bonds Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of Allergan, in the fourth-largest investment-grade debt sale on record. 

 
SmileDirectClub Posts Losses on Sales, Marketing Spending

SmileDirectClub posted wider losses in the latest quarter as the company continued to spend heavily on marketing and sales, as well as other expenses.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE 0.91% 86.44 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.14% 186.97 Delayed Quote.36.40%
ALLERGAN PLC 0.21% 181.96 Delayed Quote.36.14%
APPLE INC. -0.09% 261.96 Delayed Quote.66.07%
NIKE, INC. -0.61% 89.5 Delayed Quote.20.72%
TESLA INC. 1.40% 349.93 Delayed Quote.5.15%
