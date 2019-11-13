Apple Dumps the Butterfly Keyboard on New MacBook Pro

Apple introduced a 16-inch MacBook Pro, marking a new screen size as well as a departure from the problematic "butterfly" keyboard that triggered customer complaints and drove the company to offer an extended repair program.

When Antitrust Probes Hurt Competition

Boeing's plans to buy Embraer's commercial planes have triggered a European antitrust probe, but fliers would be ill-served if the deal were stopped.

Google to Offer Checking Accounts in Big Tech's Latest Finance Push

Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, becoming the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance.

Alibaba Files for Secondary Listing in Hong Kong

Alibaba has applied for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, aiming to raise roughly $13 billion. The move gives the Asian financial hub a vote of confidence after monthslong demonstrations.

Unilever Names Former Maersk CEO as Chairman

Unilever has tapped the former head of Danish shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk as its new chairman, the second big change in the consumer giant's top ranks in the past year.

Tencent Earnings Drop 13% as Rivals Intrude on Its Advertising Territory

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings' profit slid as slowing economic growth at home and rising competition ate away in crucial areas such as advertising.

Apple Supplier Foxconn's Profit Gains Despite iPhone's Sales Drop

The world's largest contract electronics maker's net profit rose 23.3% in the third quarter , beating expectations.

U.S. Bank Appoints New Head of AI

The bank has named Tanushree Luke, a former Capital One executive and Darpa scientist, as the head of its artificial-intelligence efforts.

Nike to Stop Selling Directly to Amazon

Nike said it would stop selling its clothes and sneakers directly to Amazon.com, an about-face for the sportswear brand.

Saint-Gobain in U.S. Expansion

France's Saint-Gobain plans to broaden its asset portfolio and increase its U.S. presence with the agreed acquisition of Continental Building Products for about $1.4 billion.