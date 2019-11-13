Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/13/2019 | 05:16pm EST
United Airlines' Costs Rise Amid 737 MAX Grounding, CFO Says

United Airlines has experienced a double-digit increase in operating costs on certain routes because of the continued grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's finance chief said. 

 
McClatchy Seeks to Have U.S. Take Over Pension Fund

Newspaper publisher McClatchy said it has begun talks with creditors and federal authorities about a possible government takeover of its pension fund as it tries to relieve liquidity pressure due to its pension responsibilities and debt load. 

 
Disney Reports 10 Million Users for Its New Disney+ Streaming Service

Reaching 10 million subscribers about 24 hours after the formal launch of Disney+ appears to be a robust start, but it's unclear how much each of those customers is worth to Disney. 

 
Energizer's Stronger Fourth-Quarter Results Send Its Shares Up 15%

Energizer Holdings reported higher-than-anticipated quarterly sales, pushing the battery manufacturer's shares up sharply. 

 
How to Straighten Out SmileDirectClub

Shares in SmileDirectClub plunged yet again on Wednesday morning after the teeth straightening company's outlook disappointed investors. But the negative sentiment could prove useful to bargain hunters. 

 
Don't Chase Datadog's Tail

The newly public cloud player gets a strong boost-and a rich multiple-from its first quarterly report. 

 
Yahoo Japan in Talks Over Combining With Chat App Line

Two Japanese internet leaders-news and shopping site Yahoo Japan and chat app Line-are in talks to combine, potentially expanding SoftBank's presence in online ads and payment apps in Japan. 

 
Apple Dumps the Butterfly Keyboard on New MacBook Pro

Apple introduced a 16-inch MacBook Pro, marking a new screen size as well as a departure from the problematic "butterfly" keyboard that triggered customer complaints and drove the company to offer an extended repair program. 

 
When Antitrust Probes Hurt Competition

Boeing's plans to buy Embraer's commercial planes have triggered a European antitrust probe, but fliers would be ill-served if the deal were stopped. 

 
Google to Offer Checking Accounts in Big Tech's Latest Finance Push

Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, becoming the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance.

ALPHABET -0.08% 1296.18 Delayed Quote.24.14%
ALTABA INC. 0.00% 19.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
APPLE INC. 0.96% 264.47 Delayed Quote.66.07%
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. 15.19% 48.38 Delayed Quote.-6.98%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.29% 384 End-of-day quote.44.36%
