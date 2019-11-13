Facebook Reports Gains in Removing Objectionable Content

Facebook reported gains in detecting hate speech, child-abuse imagery and terrorist propaganda on its platforms and said its willingness to publish statistics on the removal of objectionable content shows its commitment to transparency.

WeWork's Loss Balloons to $1.25 Billion

Office-space startup WeWork lost $1.25 billion in the third quarter as expenses far outpaced revenue growth, draining the company's cash ahead of a bailout by SoftBank last month.

Mike Henry to Become BHP Group CEO in January

BHP named Mike Henry as its new chief executive, opting for his experience running the most profitable operation of the global miner after a tumultuous period of big swings in commodity prices and exiting legacy assets.

SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs.

Smith & Wesson Parent Plans Split

American Outdoor Brands said its board has approved a plan to split into two companies, separating the outdoor products and accessories business from Smith & Wesson Brands, the firearms maker.

Cisco Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter

Cisco Systems projected its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending tied to political and economic concern.

United Airlines' Costs Rise Amid 737 MAX Grounding, CFO Says

United Airlines has experienced a double-digit increase in operating costs on certain routes because of the continued grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's finance chief said.

McClatchy Seeks to Have U.S. Take Over Pension Fund

Newspaper publisher McClatchy said it has begun talks with creditors and federal authorities about a possible government takeover of its pension fund as it tries to relieve liquidity pressure due to its pension responsibilities and debt load.

Disney Reports 10 Million Users for Its New Disney+ Streaming Service

Reaching 10 million subscribers about 24 hours after the formal launch of Disney+ appears to be a robust start, but it's unclear how much each of those customers is worth to Disney.

Energizer's Stronger Fourth-Quarter Results Send Its Shares Up 15%

Energizer Holdings reported higher-than-anticipated quarterly sales, pushing the battery manufacturer's shares up sharply.