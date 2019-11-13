Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Facebook Reports Gains in Removing Objectionable Content

Facebook reported gains in detecting hate speech, child-abuse imagery and terrorist propaganda on its platforms and said its willingness to publish statistics on the removal of objectionable content shows its commitment to transparency. 

 
WeWork's Loss Balloons to $1.25 Billion

Office-space startup WeWork lost $1.25 billion in the third quarter as expenses far outpaced revenue growth, draining the company's cash ahead of a bailout by SoftBank last month. 

 
Mike Henry to Become BHP Group CEO in January

BHP named Mike Henry as its new chief executive, opting for his experience running the most profitable operation of the global miner after a tumultuous period of big swings in commodity prices and exiting legacy assets. 

 
SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs. 

 
Smith & Wesson Parent Plans Split

American Outdoor Brands said its board has approved a plan to split into two companies, separating the outdoor products and accessories business from Smith & Wesson Brands, the firearms maker. 

 
Cisco Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter

Cisco Systems projected its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending tied to political and economic concern. 

 
United Airlines' Costs Rise Amid 737 MAX Grounding, CFO Says

United Airlines has experienced a double-digit increase in operating costs on certain routes because of the continued grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's finance chief said. 

 
McClatchy Seeks to Have U.S. Take Over Pension Fund

Newspaper publisher McClatchy said it has begun talks with creditors and federal authorities about a possible government takeover of its pension fund as it tries to relieve liquidity pressure due to its pension responsibilities and debt load. 

 
Disney Reports 10 Million Users for Its New Disney+ Streaming Service

Reaching 10 million subscribers about 24 hours after the formal launch of Disney+ appears to be a robust start, but it's unclear how much each of those customers is worth to Disney. 

 
Energizer's Stronger Fourth-Quarter Results Send Its Shares Up 15%

Energizer Holdings reported higher-than-anticipated quarterly sales, pushing the battery manufacturer's shares up sharply.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORPORATION 2.87% 7.895 Delayed Quote.-38.61%
BHP GROUP -0.84% 36.79 End-of-day quote.8.38%
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.19% 48.46 Delayed Quote.11.84%
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. 15.19% 48.38 Delayed Quote.7.15%
FACEBOOK -0.66% 193.19 Delayed Quote.47.37%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.07% 4277 End-of-day quote.-38.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pChina's economy grinds lower as Oct indicators miss forecasts
RE
10:26pOil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says U.S. shale growth may slow in 2020
RE
10:18pOil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says U.S. shale growth may slow in 2020
RE
10:16pChina's economy grinds lower as October indicators miss forecasts
RE
10:14pKey antitrust lawmaker frustrated with Google's Fitbit deal
RE
10:13pChina's October property investment, sales growth at three-month low
RE
10:10pJapan's economy nearly stalls in third quarter, growth at one-year low as trade war bites
RE
10:09pTrump threat of more China tariffs could hit consumer goods before Christmas
RE
10:05pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Shifting the dial on micro-economic reform
PU
10:00pChina October steel output hits seven-month low on National Day, lower margins
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes
4CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : China-backed consortium wins $14 billion Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Australi..
5HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group