News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/13/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Facebook Reports Gains in Removing Objectionable Content

Facebook reported gains in detecting hate speech, child-abuse imagery and terrorist propaganda on its platforms and said its willingness to publish statistics on the removal of objectionable content shows its commitment to transparency. 

 
WeWork's Loss Balloons to $1.25 Billion

Office-space startup WeWork lost $1.25 billion in the third quarter as expenses far outpaced revenue growth, draining the company's cash ahead of a bailout by SoftBank last month. 

 
Alibaba Seeks to Raise $13 Billion in Hong Kong Share Sale

Alibaba applied for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, aiming to raise roughly $13 billion. The move gives the Asian financial hub a vote of confidence after monthslong demonstrations. 

 
Mike Henry to Become BHP Group CEO in January

BHP named Mike Henry as its new chief executive, opting for his experience running the most profitable operation of the global miner after a tumultuous period of big swings in commodity prices and exiting legacy assets. 

 
SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs. 

 
Smith & Wesson Parent Plans Split

The maker of Smith & Wesson firearms said it would split into two companies and reverse a multiyear diversification effort aimed at countering the sluggish domestic gun business. 

 
Cisco Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter

Cisco Systems projected its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending tied to political and economic concern. 

 
United Airlines' Costs Rise Amid 737 MAX Grounding, CFO Says

United Airlines has experienced a double-digit increase in operating costs on certain routes because of the continued grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's finance chief said. 

 
McClatchy Seeks to Have U.S. Take Over Pension Fund

Newspaper publisher McClatchy said it has begun talks with creditors and federal authorities about a possible government takeover of its pension fund as it tries to relieve liquidity pressure due to its pension responsibilities and debt load. 

 
Disney Reports 10 Million Users for Its New Disney+ Streaming Service

Reaching 10 million subscribers about 24 hours after the formal launch of Disney+ appears to be a robust start, but it's unclear how much each of those customers is worth to Disney.

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -2.40% 182.48 Delayed Quote.33.13%
BHP GROUP -0.84% 36.79 End-of-day quote.8.38%
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.19% 48.46 Delayed Quote.11.84%
FACEBOOK -0.66% 193.19 Delayed Quote.47.37%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.07% 4277 End-of-day quote.-38.94%
11:44pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
RE
11:40pMITHRIL RESOURCES : 2019 AGM - Results Notification 14 November 2019
PU
11:36pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:33pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:30pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Cabinet execs urge public to trust Rice Tariffication Law
PU
11:25pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Support Philippine Local Governance Reforms with $300 Million Loan
PU
11:22pIcahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger - WSJ
RE
11:22pLatest Chinese Numbers Show Economy Dragging
DJ
11:17pWARREN LASHES OUT AT GOLDMAN OVER APPLE CARD BIAS CLAIMS : Bloomberg
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
