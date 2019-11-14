Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 05:16am EST
Mike Henry to Become BHP Group CEO in January

BHP named Mike Henry as its new chief executive, opting for his experience running the most profitable operation of the global miner after a tumultuous period of big swings in commodity prices and exiting legacy assets. 

 
WeWork's Loss Balloons to $1.25 Billion

Office-space startup WeWork lost $1.25 billion in the third quarter as expenses far outpaced revenue growth, draining the company's cash ahead of a bailout by SoftBank last month. 

 
Icahn Backs Xerox's Big Bid, Reveals Stake in Target HP

Activist investor Carl Icahn is pushing for the proposed merger of Xerox and HP. He revealed a stake in HP that could increase pressure for a tie-up. 

 
Daimler to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs

Daimler said that it plans to cut jobs and save more than EUR1 billion in personnel costs by the end of 2022 to mitigate the cost of lowering its car emissions. 

 
Facebook Reports Gains in Removing Objectionable Content

Facebook reported gains in detecting hate speech, child-abuse imagery and terrorist propaganda on its platforms and said its willingness to publish statistics on the removal of objectionable content shows its commitment to transparency. 

 
Alibaba Seeks to Raise $13 Billion in Hong Kong Share Sale

Alibaba applied for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, aiming to raise roughly $13 billion. The move gives the Asian financial hub a vote of confidence after monthslong demonstrations. 

 
SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs. 

 
Smith & Wesson Parent Plans Split

The maker of Smith & Wesson firearms said it would split into two companies and reverse a multiyear diversification effort aimed at countering the sluggish domestic gun business. 

 
Cisco Projects Reduced Revenue in Current Quarter

Cisco Systems projected its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, blaming what it called a pause in customer spending tied to political and economic concern. 

 
United Airlines' Costs Rise Amid 737 MAX Grounding, CFO Says

United Airlines has experienced a double-digit increase in operating costs on certain routes because of the continued grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's finance chief said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -2.40% 182.48 Delayed Quote.33.13%
BHP GROUP 0.05% 36.81 End-of-day quote.8.38%
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.19% 48.46 Delayed Quote.11.63%
DAIMLER AG -2.84% 52.12 Delayed Quote.16.62%
FACEBOOK -0.66% 193.19 Delayed Quote.47.37%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. 0.13% 67.17 Delayed Quote.17.68%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.07% 4277 End-of-day quote.-38.94%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.40% 37.6 Delayed Quote.89.52%
