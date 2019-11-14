Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 07:16am EST
Yahoo-Line Merger Plan Raises Hopes for Japanese 'Super App'

Investors welcomed plans for a merger to create an internet-services giant in Japan controlled by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, but Yahoo Japan and chat app Line face challenges combining their businesses. 

 
Uber Challenges Los Angeles's Suspension of Its Scooters

The company has requested a hearing with Los Angeles officials after the city suspended its permit to rent out electric scooters over a data-sharing dispute. 

 
Daimler Outlook Disappoints

Daimler plans to cut jobs and save more than EUR1 billion in personnel costs over the next three years but the luxury car maker's profitability outlook disappointed analysts and its stock fell. 

 
Icahn Backs Xerox's Big Bid, Reveals Stake in Target HP

Activist investor Carl Icahn is pushing for the proposed merger of Xerox and HP. He revealed a stake in HP that could increase pressure for a tie-up. 

 
WeWork's Loss Balloons to $1.25 Billion

Office-space startup WeWork lost $1.25 billion in the third quarter as expenses far outpaced revenue growth, draining the company's cash ahead of a bailout by SoftBank last month. 

 
Mike Henry to Become BHP Group CEO in January

BHP named Mike Henry as its new chief executive, opting for his experience running the most profitable operation of the global miner after a tumultuous period of big swings in commodity prices and exiting legacy assets. 

 
Burberry Profit Rises; Warns on Hong Kong Protests

Burberry reported higher profit of GBP193 million for its first fiscal half, but struck a cautious tone for the rest of the year, warning that Hong Kong protests should continue to drag its performance. 

 
Facebook Reports Gains in Removing Objectionable Content

Facebook reported gains in detecting hate speech, child-abuse imagery and terrorist propaganda on its platforms and said its willingness to publish statistics on the removal of objectionable content shows its commitment to transparency. 

 
Alibaba Seeks to Raise $13 Billion in Hong Kong Share Sale

Alibaba applied for a secondary listing in Hong Kong, aiming to raise roughly $13 billion. The move gives the Asian financial hub a vote of confidence after monthslong demonstrations. 

 
SoCal Edison Agrees to Settlement in 2017, 2018 Wildfires

California's second-largest utility company has agreed to pay $360 million to compensate about two dozen local governmental entities for damages and other costs.

