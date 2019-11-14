Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:17pm EST
Tesla Makes Some Improvements in Consumer Reports' Rankings

After tumbling in the rankings last year, electric car maker Tesla rebounded slightly in Consumer Reports' latest reliability survey with the organization restoring its recommended rating to two models. 

 
Houlihan's Restaurant Chain Files for Bankruptcy

The private-equity backed operator of the Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar chain has filed for bankruptcy protection with a deal in-hand to sell the casual dining chain to fellow restaurant operator Landry's Inc. for $40 million and assumption of some liabilities. 

 
Wells Fargo's General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday its general counsel who recently served a stint as interim chief executive, C. Allen Parker, will leave the bank at the end of March. 

 
Walmart's Sales Growth Streak Hits Five Years

Walmart said sales rose in the most recent quarter, a sign that the retailer continues to take market share from competitors and benefit from strong consumer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season. 

 
Daimler Warns on Profits, Aims to Cut Labor Costs

The Mercedes-Benz maker plans to cut more than 1,000 executive positions as part of an attempt to reduce labor costs by $1.1 billion by 2022, but warned that this and efforts to meet stricter emission targets would dent profits for the next two years. 

 
Viacom Earnings Fall on Lower Revenue, Streaming Investments

Viacom's profit in the last quarter of its fiscal year fell as a combination of lower revenue and increased investment in new online streaming services weighed in on its bottom line. 

 
Yahoo-Line Merger Plan Raises Hopes for Japanese 'Super App'

Investors welcomed plans for a merger to create an internet-services giant in Japan controlled by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, but Yahoo Japan and chat app Line face challenges combining their businesses. 

 
Uber Challenges Los Angeles's Suspension of Its Scooters

The company has requested a hearing with Los Angeles officials after the city suspended its permit to rent out electric scooters over a data-sharing dispute. 

 
Burberry's New Look Is Fully Priced

Investors are lavishing praise on Burberry for modest sales growth in a booming luxury market. A comparison with where Gucci was at the same phase of its revamp is less flattering. 

 
For Ethical Investors, Oil Isn't Aramco's Only Problem

Can an oil and gas company count as a sustainable or ethical investment? In Saudi Aramco's case, the obvious question of its carbon emissions may not even be the main problem for the increasing numbers of investors who focus on environmental, social and governance criteria.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTABA INC. 0.00% 19.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 3.35% 2129 Delayed Quote.18.70%
DAIMLER AG -4.48% 51.14 Delayed Quote.16.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 62.36 Delayed Quote.14.46%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.07% 4277 End-of-day quote.-38.94%
TESLA INC. 1.47% 351.085 Delayed Quote.4.00%
VIACOM INC. 2.45% 22.585 Delayed Quote.-14.20%
WALMART INC. 0.12% 120.87 Delayed Quote.27.88%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.14% 53.2 Delayed Quote.17.66%
WTI -0.87% 56.9 Delayed Quote.24.67%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.29% 384 End-of-day quote.44.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires
RE
01:34pNew York Fed's Williams Backs Keeping Rates Steady -- Update
DJ
01:27pFed not focused on daily ups, downs of trade deal - Williams
RE
01:25pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : Travel Community Praises Subcommittee Passage of Brand USA
PU
01:20pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Extreme poverty and inequality among Africa's top challenges, ECA's Ruzvidzo says
PU
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pCOMMISSION FOR COMMUNICATIONS REGULATION : How to update your directory listing & help prevent unwanted marketing calls
PU
01:10pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
01:05pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Flash Sell Operation Announcement - 14 November 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group