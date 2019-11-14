Tesla Makes Some Improvements in Consumer Reports' Rankings

After tumbling in the rankings last year, electric car maker Tesla rebounded slightly in Consumer Reports' latest reliability survey with the organization restoring its recommended rating to two models.

Houlihan's Restaurant Chain Files for Bankruptcy

The private-equity backed operator of the Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar chain has filed for bankruptcy protection with a deal in-hand to sell the casual dining chain to fellow restaurant operator Landry's Inc. for $40 million and assumption of some liabilities.

Wells Fargo's General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday its general counsel who recently served a stint as interim chief executive, C. Allen Parker, will leave the bank at the end of March.

Walmart's Sales Growth Streak Hits Five Years

Walmart said sales rose in the most recent quarter, a sign that the retailer continues to take market share from competitors and benefit from strong consumer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Daimler Warns on Profits, Aims to Cut Labor Costs

The Mercedes-Benz maker plans to cut more than 1,000 executive positions as part of an attempt to reduce labor costs by $1.1 billion by 2022, but warned that this and efforts to meet stricter emission targets would dent profits for the next two years.

Viacom Earnings Fall on Lower Revenue, Streaming Investments

Viacom's profit in the last quarter of its fiscal year fell as a combination of lower revenue and increased investment in new online streaming services weighed in on its bottom line.

Yahoo-Line Merger Plan Raises Hopes for Japanese 'Super App'

Investors welcomed plans for a merger to create an internet-services giant in Japan controlled by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, but Yahoo Japan and chat app Line face challenges combining their businesses.

Uber Challenges Los Angeles's Suspension of Its Scooters

The company has requested a hearing with Los Angeles officials after the city suspended its permit to rent out electric scooters over a data-sharing dispute.

Burberry's New Look Is Fully Priced

Investors are lavishing praise on Burberry for modest sales growth in a booming luxury market. A comparison with where Gucci was at the same phase of its revamp is less flattering.

For Ethical Investors, Oil Isn't Aramco's Only Problem

Can an oil and gas company count as a sustainable or ethical investment? In Saudi Aramco's case, the obvious question of its carbon emissions may not even be the main problem for the increasing numbers of investors who focus on environmental, social and governance criteria.