SoftBank's $1 Billion Investment in Wirecard Came With a Twist-No SoftBank Cash

Shares of electronic payments company Wirecard jumped in April after news of an investment by SoftBank, but the commitment ended up coming from the personal accounts of a group of SoftBank employees and an outside investor

Tesla Makes Some Improvements in Consumer Reports' Rankings

After tumbling in the rankings last year, electric car maker Tesla rebounded slightly in Consumer Reports' latest reliability survey with the organization restoring its recommended rating to two models.

Goldman Promotes 465 Managing Directors as It Looks to Regain Luster

Women make up a record 29% of newly minted managing directors at the firm, slightly higher than the roughly one-quarter in each of the past two cycles. Two-thirds are millennials, a group Wall Street banks have struggled to keep happy.

Google to Restrict User Information It Gives Advertisers

The tech giant said its ad exchange would stop telling advertisers what categories of websites users are visiting, a concession to European data-protection authorities.

Wells Fargo's General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday its general counsel who recently served a stint as interim chief executive, C. Allen Parker, will leave the bank at the end of March.

European Asset Manager Azimut Enters U.S. Market for GP Stakes

European asset manager Azimut is adding its name to the growing list of firms that acquire stakes in private-capital firms.

Houlihan's Restaurant Chain Files for Bankruptcy

The private-equity backed operator of the Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar chain has filed for bankruptcy protection with a deal in-hand to sell the casual dining chain to fellow restaurant operator Landry's Inc. for $40 million and assumption of some liabilities.

Walmart Extends Sales-Growth Streak to Five Years

Walmart said sales rose in the most recent quarter, a sign that the retailer continues to take market share from competitors and benefit from strong consumer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Daimler Warns on Profits, Aims to Cut Labor Costs

The Mercedes-Benz maker plans to cut more than 1,000 executive positions as part of an attempt to reduce labor costs by $1.1 billion by 2022, but warned that this and efforts to meet stricter emission targets would dent profits for the next two years.

Viacom Earnings Fall on Lower Revenue, Streaming Investments

Viacom's profit in the last quarter of its fiscal year fell as a combination of lower revenue and increased investment in new online streaming services weighed in on its bottom line.