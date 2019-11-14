Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Amazon to Protest Pentagon Contract Award to Microsoft

Amazon said it would protest the Pentagon's award of a massive cloud-computing contract to Microsoft, throwing yet another wrench in long-running procurement battle. 

 
Nvidia Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand

Nvidia Corp. signaled the prospects for sales from its gaming and cloud-computing operations were improving, even as it posted a fourth-straight quarter of lower earnings. 

 
SoftBank's $1 Billion Investment in Wirecard Came With a Twist-No SoftBank Cash

Shares of electronic payments company Wirecard jumped in April after news of an investment by SoftBank, but the commitment ended up coming from the personal accounts of a group of SoftBank employees and an outside investor 

 
Former Executive at Chinese Bank Pleads Guilty in Bid-Rigging Case

Peter Volino, a former vice president at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services LLC, admitted to violating bid-rigging laws by participating in a scheme to submit artificially low bids, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. 

 
Tesla Makes Some Improvements in Consumer Reports Rankings

After tumbling in the rankings last year, electric car maker Tesla rebounded slightly in Consumer Reports' latest reliability survey with the organization restoring its recommended rating to two models. 

 
Goldman Promotes 465 Managing Directors as It Looks to Regain Luster

Women make up a record 29% of newly minted managing directors at the firm, slightly higher than the roughly one-quarter in each of the past two cycles. Two-thirds are millennials, a group Wall Street banks have struggled to keep happy. 

 
Google to Restrict User Information It Gives Advertisers

The tech giant said its ad exchange would stop telling advertisers what categories of websites users are visiting, a concession to European data-protection authorities. 

 
Wells Fargo's General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday its general counsel who recently served a stint as interim chief executive, C. Allen Parker, will leave the bank at the end of March. 

 
European Asset Manager Azimut Enters U.S. Market for GP Stakes

European asset manager Azimut is adding its name to the growing list of firms that acquire stakes in private-capital firms. 

 
Houlihan's Restaurant Chain Files for Bankruptcy

The private-equity backed operator of the Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar chain has filed for bankruptcy protection with a deal in-hand to sell the casual dining chain to fellow restaurant operator Landry's Inc. for $40 million and assumption of some liabilities.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.00% 1309.15 Delayed Quote.24.04%
CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.43 End-of-day quote.-20.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.51% 148.06 Delayed Quote.45.03%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.58% 209.79 Delayed Quote.56.23%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.07% 4277 End-of-day quote.-38.94%
TESLA INC. 0.94% 349.35 Delayed Quote.4.00%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.38% 53.49 Delayed Quote.17.66%
WIRECARD AG 0.95% 121.95 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40pNZURI COPPER : Trading Halt
PU
07:32pDeal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says
DJ
07:30pINPEX : operated Ichthys LNG Project Reaches 100th LNG Cargo Shipment Milestone (PDF 184KB)
PU
07:25pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Competition in NBN wholesale market keeps growing
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10pCHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES : Management discussions and analysis and concise consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019
PU
07:10pECB's Lagarde will echo Draghi's stance, but QE won't help growth, economists say - Reuters poll
RE
07:01pU.S. 'getting close' to trade deal with China - White house economic adviser
RE
06:55pGEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : 11/14/2019 Commissioner Black Statement on U.S. Poultry Regaining Access to China
PU
