News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/15/2019 | 01:16am EST
Amazon to Protest Pentagon Contract Award to Microsoft

Amazon said it would protest the Pentagon's award of a massive cloud-computing contract to Microsoft, throwing yet another wrench in the long-running procurement battle. 

 
Former Executive at Chinese Bank Pleads Guilty in Bid-Rigging Case

Peter Volino, a former vice president at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services LLC, admitted to violating bid-rigging laws by participating in a scheme to submit artificially low bids, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. 

 
SoftBank's $1 Billion Investment in Wirecard Came With a Twist-No SoftBank Cash

Shares of electronic payments company Wirecard jumped in April after news of an investment by SoftBank, but the commitment ended up coming from the personal accounts of a group of SoftBank employees and an outside investor. 

 
CVC-Led Consortium Seeks Bidders For Malaysia's QSR

CVC Capital Partners and its consortium partner are seeking buyers for their stake in KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Southeast Asia, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion, people with knowledge of the process said. 

 
Nvidia Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand

Nvidia Corp. signaled the prospects for sales from its gaming and cloud-computing operations were improving, even as it posted a fourth-straight quarter of lower earnings. 

 
Under Armour Pushed to Hit Aggressive Targets

Former executives at Under Armour, the sportswear company whose accounting is under federal investigation, said they scrambled to meet sales goals, borrowing business from future quarters to mask slowing demand in 2016 for its athletic apparel. 

 
Fidelity, T. Rowe Win Preliminary OK on New Stock-Picking ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission gave a green light to several firms' plans to create ETFs that choose securities without exposing the managers' trading tactics. 

 
Goldman Promotes 465 Managing Directors as It Looks to Regain Luster

Women make up a record 29% of newly minted managing directors at the firm, slightly higher than the roughly one-quarter in each of the past two cycles. Two-thirds are millennials, a group Wall Street banks have struggled to keep happy. 

 
Google to Restrict User Information It Gives Advertisers

The tech giant said its ad exchange would stop telling advertisers what categories of websites users are visiting, a concession to European data-protection authorities. 

 
European Asset Manager Azimut Enters U.S. Market for GP Stakes

European asset manager Azimut is adding its name to the growing list of firms that acquire stakes in private-capital firms.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.00% 1309.15 Delayed Quote.25.28%
CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.43 End-of-day quote.-20.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.51% 148.06 Delayed Quote.45.77%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.58% 209.79 Delayed Quote.57.15%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.28% 4289 End-of-day quote.-38.77%
UNDER ARMOUR -0.64% 17.12 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
WIRECARD AG 0.95% 121.95 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
