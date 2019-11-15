Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/15/2019
Under Armour Pushed to Hit Aggressive Targets

Former executives at Under Armour, the sportswear company whose accounting is under federal investigation, said they scrambled to meet sales goals, borrowing business from future quarters to mask slowing demand in 2016 for its athletic apparel. 

 
Emirates' Many Headwinds Test Its Big Bet on Big Jets

Emirates Airline bet its future on giant planes and mega hubs, but the world's biggest international airline is now in the middle of the most significant rethink of that strategy in its history. 

 
SEB Slides Ahead of TV Report on Money Laundering

Shares in Sweden's SEB plunged after the lender said it has been contacted by a Swedish TV show that claims it has information on the bank ahead of a program it will air on suspected money laundering in the Baltics. 

 
LG Employs AI to Warn Customers of Appliance Problems

LG Electronics USA is rolling out an AI-powered system that keeps an eye on home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators and alerts customers about potential breakdowns before they happen. 

 
Amazon to Protest Pentagon Contract Award to Microsoft

Amazon said it would protest the Pentagon's award of a massive cloud-computing contract to Microsoft, throwing yet another wrench in the long-running procurement battle. 

 
Former Executive at Chinese Bank Pleads Guilty in Bid-Rigging Case

Peter Volino, a former vice president at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services LLC, admitted to violating bid-rigging laws by participating in a scheme to submit artificially low bids, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. 

 
SoftBank's $1 Billion Investment in Wirecard Came With a Twist-No SoftBank Cash

Shares of electronic payments company Wirecard jumped in April after news of an investment by SoftBank, but the commitment ended up coming from the personal accounts of a group of SoftBank employees and an outside investor. 

 
Nvidia Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand

Nvidia Corp. signaled the prospects for sales from its gaming and cloud-computing operations were improving, even as it posted a fourth-straight quarter of lower earnings. 

 
CVC-Led Consortium Seeks Bidders For Malaysia's QSR

CVC Capital Partners and its consortium partner are seeking buyers for their stake in KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Southeast Asia, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion, people with knowledge of the process said. 

 
Fidelity, T. Rowe Win Preliminary OK on New Stock-Picking ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission gave a green light to several firms' plans to create ETFs that choose securities without exposing the managers' trading tactics.

CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.43 End-of-day quote.-20.37%
GROUPE SEB 1.01% 139.9 Real-time Quote.22.78%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.51% 148.06 Delayed Quote.45.77%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.58% 209.79 Delayed Quote.57.15%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.28% 4289 End-of-day quote.-38.77%
UNDER ARMOUR -0.64% 17.12 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
WIRECARD AG 0.49% 122.5 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
