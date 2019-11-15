Brazil Dam Collapse Prompts Potential Rule Shakeup for Miners

A mining-industry group published draft proposals for strict new standards to govern how companies build and operate the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed in Brazil early this year.

J.C. Penney's Sales Fall, but Outlook Improves

J.C. Penney reported another quarter of falling sales but boosted part of its financial outlook for this fiscal year, sending its battered shares up.

Mediterranean Shipping Co. Shakes Up Senior Management

Veteran Mediterranean Shipping Co. Chairman Gianluigi Aponte will step down from the helm of the world's second-largest container operator and will be replaced by his son Diego Aponte, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Roche Strikes $1.4 Billion Buyout Deal With Promedior

Roche agreed to pay $390 million up front and $1 billion more if development, regulatory and commercial goals are reached. The buyout culminates more than a dozen years of work for Lexington, Mass.-based Promedior, which formed in 2006 to develop fibrosis treatments.

Tariffs Aren't the Only Driver of Auto Stocks

Hopes that the trade war is easing have buoyed the European auto sector in recent weeks, but another profit warning from Daimler is a reality check.

Airlines Get a Break in New Accounting for Leases

Carriers are benefiting from a new rule that affects how they account for many of their airport leases, in part because it gives them extra room to rack up debt before risking a credit downgrade.

How Google Interferes With Its Search Algorithms and Changes Your Results

Pressed by businesses, interest groups and governments, the internet giant uses blacklists, algorithm tweaks and an army of contractors to shape what you see.

Volkswagen Names New Audi CEO

Volkswagen said it will put Markus Duesmann at the helm of its luxury brand Audi, a little more than a year after the unit's former chief executive was ousted following his arrest.

Estee Lauder Signs Its Largest Clean Energy Contract

EXCLUSIVE: Estee Lauder said it has signed its largest renewable energy contract globally, a move that reflects the company's commitment to address climate change and work toward only using green energy.

Under Armour Pushed to Hit Aggressive Targets

Former executives at Under Armour, the sportswear company whose accounting is under federal investigation, said they scrambled to meet sales goals, borrowing business from future quarters to mask slowing demand in 2016 for its athletic apparel.