Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Hulu Is Raising the Price of Hulu + Live TV in December

Walt Disney-controlled Hulu said it is boosting the cost of Hulu + Live TV-its service that offers live news and sports as well as on-demand content-to $54.99 a month. 

 
Dispute Between Taylor Swift, Former Label, Flares Yet Again

Taylor Swift and her former label traded barbs in an escalating dispute over the pop star's right to perform her old hits. 

 
Twitter to Restrict How Certain Advertisers Target Users

Twitter said it would no longer allow certain types of geographic or keyword targeting for advertisers promoting any type of cause. 

 
Brazil Dam Collapse Prompts Potential Rule Shakeup for Miners

A mining-industry group published draft proposals for strict new standards to govern how companies build and operate the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed in Brazil early this year. 

 
J.C. Penney's Sales Fall, but Outlook Improves

J.C. Penney reported another quarter of falling sales but boosted part of its financial outlook for this fiscal year, sending its battered shares up. 

 
Mediterranean Shipping Co. Shakes Up Senior Management

Veteran Mediterranean Shipping Co. Chairman Gianluigi Aponte will step down from the helm of the world's second-largest container operator and will be replaced by his son Diego Aponte, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. 

 
Roche Strikes $1.4 Billion Buyout Deal With Promedior

Roche agreed to pay $390 million up front and $1 billion more if development, regulatory and commercial goals are reached. The buyout culminates more than a dozen years of work for Lexington, Mass.-based Promedior, which formed in 2006 to develop fibrosis treatments. 

 
Tariffs Aren't the Only Driver of Auto Stocks

Hopes that the trade war is easing have buoyed the European auto sector in recent weeks, but another profit warning from Daimler is a reality check. 

 
Airlines Get a Break in New Accounting for Leases

Carriers are benefiting from a new rule that affects how they account for many of their airport leases, in part because it gives them extra room to rack up debt before risking a credit downgrade. 

 
How Google Interferes With Its Search Algorithms and Changes Your Results

Pressed by businesses, interest groups and governments, the internet giant uses blacklists, algorithm tweaks and an army of contractors to shape what you see.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.54% 1329.1173 Delayed Quote.25.28%
DAIMLER AG -0.90% 50.68 Delayed Quote.11.39%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.41% 4.6372 Delayed Quote.3.43%
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. 7.27% 1.18 Delayed Quote.4.81%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.73% 144.56 Delayed Quote.35.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pU.S. regulator rethinking changes to whistleblower program after backlash - sources
RE
03:27pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:26pOklahoma judge reduces Johnson & Johnson payout in opioid case to $465 million
RE
03:26pWeWork faces U.S. SEC inquiry over possible rule violations - Bloomberg
RE
03:25pNew York Fed Adds $68.343 Billion -- Update
DJ
03:24pBMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
AQ
03:20pARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : USDA Announces its Intent to Ensure Adequate Sugar Supply
PU
03:19pFed says U.S. financial system resilient; flags low rates, 'stablecoin' as risks
RE
03:17pFed says U.S. financial system resilient; flags low rates, 'stablecoin' as risks
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
3SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..
4HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) : HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER PUBL : Statement from the board of directors of Hemfosa in..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group