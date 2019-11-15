Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/15/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Johnson & Johnson's Oklahoma Opioid Penalty Reduced to $465 Million

An Oklahoma judge reduced a verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than $100 million in a closely watched opioid case, an expected move that fell short of the amount the company requested. 

 
Hulu Is Raising the Price of Hulu + Live TV in December

Walt Disney-controlled Hulu said it is boosting the cost of Hulu + Live TV-its service that offers live news and sports as well as on-demand content-to $54.99 a month. 

 
Dispute Between Taylor Swift, Former Label Flares Again

Taylor Swift and her former label traded barbs in an escalating dispute over the pop star's right to perform her old hits. 

 
Canned Tuna Maker Bumble Bee Preps for Bankruptcy Filing

Bumble Bee Foods is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days over mounting legal expenses stemming from its involvement in a conspiracy to fix prices on canned tuna, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Twitter to Restrict How Certain Advertisers Target Users

Twitter said it would no longer allow certain types of geographic or keyword targeting for advertisers promoting any type of cause. 

 
Brazil Dam Collapse Prompts Potential Rule Shakeup for Miners

A mining-industry group published draft proposals for strict new standards to govern how companies build and operate the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed in Brazil early this year. 

 
J.C. Penney's Sales Fall, but Outlook Improves

J.C. Penney reported another quarter of falling sales but boosted part of its financial outlook for this fiscal year, sending its battered shares up. 

 
Mediterranean Shipping Co. Shakes Up Senior Management

Veteran Mediterranean Shipping Co. Chairman Gianluigi Aponte will step down from the helm of the world's second-largest container operator and will be replaced by his son Diego Aponte, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. 

 
Roche Strikes $1.4 Billion Buyout Deal With Promedior

Roche agreed to pay $390 million up front and $1 billion more if development, regulatory and commercial goals are reached. The buyout culminates more than a dozen years of work for Lexington, Mass.-based Promedior, which formed in 2006 to develop fibrosis treatments. 

 
Tariffs Aren't the Only Driver of Auto Stocks

Hopes that the trade war is easing have buoyed the European auto sector in recent weeks, but another profit warning from Daimler is a reality check.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.90% 50.68 Delayed Quote.11.39%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.39% 4.6364 Delayed Quote.3.43%
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. 6.36% 1.17 Delayed Quote.4.81%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.69% 144.67 Delayed Quote.35.63%
