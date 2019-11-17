Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Yahoo Japan and Chat App Line Agree to Merge

Internet portal Yahoo Japan and chat app Line said they have a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes buying out Line's minority shareholders. 

 
FAA Chief Explores Overhaul of Plane Approvals After 737 MAX Crashes

U.S. air-safety regulators are considering ways to alter fundamentally how they certify aircraft in the wake of Boeing's 737 MAX crisis, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said in an interview. 

 
Activist Investor Takes Another Bite at Medifast

An activist investor is coming back for a second serving of nutrition and weight-loss company Medifast. 

 
HP Rejects Xerox Offer but Remains Open to a Deal

HP rejected a $33 billion takeover offer from Xerox as too low, but the PC and printer maker made clear it is interested in discussing a deal to combine with its smaller rival. 

 
Aramco IPO Aims to Value Energy Giant at Up to $1.7 Trillion

Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from its planned initial public offering, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

 
Barrick Gold Sells Stake in Australia's Super Pit Mine

Barrick Gold Corp. has struck a deal to sell its half of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit mine in the renowned "Golden Mile" region of Western Australia to local gold producer Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. for $750 million. 

 
Netflix and Disney Battle Hallmark for Christmas Viewers

Two cable channels that have long dominated the holiday movie genre are facing new competition from Netflix, Disney+ and Apple, which are all aiming to carve out space in a once-sleepy corner of the movie business. 

 
With Ford Deal Done, UAW Turns To Fiat Chrysler

United Auto Workers negotiators turn to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, where a proposed corporate merger with French auto maker PSA Group threatens to complicate contract talks. 

 
J&J Rapidly Tested Its Baby Powder After Asbestos Finding-and the Results Were Complicated

Johnson & Johnson rushed to announce its famous baby powder contained no asbestos after the Food and Drug Administration triggered a recall last month-but results of J&J's tests weren't cut and dried. 

 
EA Needs the Force to Be Strong With This One

Electronic Arts released "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" on Friday. Fortunately, the stars seem to be aligning for the videogame publisher.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTABA INC. 0.00% 19.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
APPLE INC. 1.19% 265.76 Delayed Quote.68.48%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.77% 21.91 Delayed Quote.19.80%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 0.00% 97.54 Delayed Quote.23.61%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.17% 14.53 End-of-day quote.14.38%
MEDIFAST, INC. 0.84% 77.25 Delayed Quote.-38.21%
NETFLIX 1.87% 295.03 Delayed Quote.10.23%
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.04% 3.39 End-of-day quote.12.29%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.75% 38.94 Delayed Quote.97.06%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -7.13% 417 End-of-day quote.56.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05pTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : FY3/2020 2Q Results Explanatory Materials
PU
10:01pThailand GDP grows 0.1% quarter on quarter in third quarter; year on year below forecast at 2.4%
RE
09:56p'Crown jewel' Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
RE
09:55p18 NOVEMBER 2019 : Calima Receives Approval for Production Facility
PU
09:47pFord bets Mustang muscle can sell an electric SUV
RE
09:35pAsia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate
RE
09:33pAsia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Binding agreement to acquire interest in Super Pit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Currencies off to cautious start, China-U.S. trade deal in focus
2FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
4'Crown jewel' Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Made in China - Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group