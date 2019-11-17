Yahoo Japan and Chat App Line Agree to Merge

Internet portal Yahoo Japan and chat app Line said they have a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes buying out Line's minority shareholders.

FAA Chief Explores Overhaul of Plane Approvals After 737 MAX Crashes

U.S. air-safety regulators are considering ways to alter fundamentally how they certify aircraft in the wake of Boeing's 737 MAX crisis, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said in an interview.

Activist Investor Takes Another Bite at Medifast

An activist investor is coming back for a second serving of nutrition and weight-loss company Medifast.

HP Rejects Xerox Offer but Remains Open to a Deal

HP rejected a $33 billion takeover offer from Xerox as too low, but the PC and printer maker made clear it is interested in discussing a deal to combine with its smaller rival.

Aramco IPO Aims to Value Energy Giant at Up to $1.7 Trillion

Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from its planned initial public offering, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Barrick Gold Sells Stake in Australia's Super Pit Mine

Barrick Gold Corp. has struck a deal to sell its half of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit mine in the renowned "Golden Mile" region of Western Australia to local gold producer Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. for $750 million.

Netflix and Disney Battle Hallmark for Christmas Viewers

Two cable channels that have long dominated the holiday movie genre are facing new competition from Netflix, Disney+ and Apple, which are all aiming to carve out space in a once-sleepy corner of the movie business.

With Ford Deal Done, UAW Turns To Fiat Chrysler

United Auto Workers negotiators turn to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, where a proposed corporate merger with French auto maker PSA Group threatens to complicate contract talks.

J&J Rapidly Tested Its Baby Powder After Asbestos Finding-and the Results Were Complicated

Johnson & Johnson rushed to announce its famous baby powder contained no asbestos after the Food and Drug Administration triggered a recall last month-but results of J&J's tests weren't cut and dried.

EA Needs the Force to Be Strong With This One

Electronic Arts released "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" on Friday. Fortunately, the stars seem to be aligning for the videogame publisher.