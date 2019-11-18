Yahoo Japan and Chat App Line Agree to Merge

Internet portal Yahoo Japan and chat app Line said they have a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes a $3.1 billion buyout of Line's minority shareholders

SIX, Euronext Mull Rival Bids for Spain's BME

Two European exchanges said they were considering separate bids for Spanish stock-exchange operator BME, with one valuing the company at EUR2.84 billion.

Talking Markets: China Warms to European Healthcare as Trade Tensions Persist

Trade tensions with the U.S. have helped spur greater ties between China and Europe's healthcare sector, with investments flowing in both directions while research collaborations flourish.

Volkswagen Backs Strategic Plan Targets

Volkswagen confirmed the targets set out in its Together 2025+ strategic plan, saying it expects its 2020 operating profit before special items to be between 6.5%-7.5% of sales.

Aviva to Keep China, Singapore Units

Aviva plans to retain its Singapore and China units, but said it was still considering options for its other Asian operations after reports that rivals were looking to buy the company's assets in Singapore and Vietnam.

FAA Weighs Altering Plane Approvals After MAX Crashes

U.S. air-safety regulators are considering ways to alter fundamentally how they certify aircraft in the wake of Boeing's 737 MAX crisis, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said in an interview.

Activist Investor Takes Another Bite at Medifast

An activist investor is coming back for a second serving of nutrition and weight-loss company Medifast.

HP Rejects Xerox Offer but Remains Open to a Deal

HP rejected a $33 billion takeover offer from Xerox as too low, but the PC and printer maker made clear it is interested in discussing a deal to combine with its smaller rival.

Aramco IPO Aims to Value Energy Giant at Up to $1.7 Trillion

Saudi Arabia's state-owned energy company is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from its planned initial public offering, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Barrick Gold Sells Stake in Australia's Super Pit Mine

Barrick Gold Corp. has struck a deal to sell its half of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit mine in the renowned "Golden Mile" region of Western Australia to local gold producer Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. for $750 million.