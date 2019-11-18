T-Mobile CEO John Legere to Step Down Next Year

T-Mobile US said CEO John Legere will step down this spring, handing the top job to operating chief Mike Sievert in a carefully planned handover.

Kylie Jenner Sells $600 Million Stake in Beauty Business

Coty is paying $600 million for a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics startup, wagering that the celebrity's brand can revive a struggling beauty business based on CoverGirl and MaxFactor.

TikTok Looking at Ways to Shake Off Its Ties to China

TikTok this year made history as China's first social-media company to make it big in the U.S. Now, it wants to shed its label as a Chinese brand.

An Overpriced IPO Won't Help Aramco

By insisting on a high starting price for the Saudi oil giant, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman risks hitting local individual investors.

Molson Coors Chases Young Adults-And Not Just With Beer

Molson Coors has bought a large stake in a nonalcoholic-beverage incubator to expand its portfolio with high-end, better-for-you drinks.

Madrid Stock Exchange Attracts Interest From European Rivals

A bidding war for the Madrid stock exchange looked likely as one rival European exchange made a bid and another stated its interest in the Spanish bourse, in the latest push for consolidation among trading venues.

HP's Clock is Now Ticking Faster

HP and Xerox at least seem to agree on one thing: the printing and copying business needs consolidation.

P&G Pursues the Do-It-Yourself Health-Care Business

Americans' fixation on self-care has them spending billions to treat conditions from insomnia to itchy skin without doctors or prescription drugs. Procter & Gamble is trying to seize on the trend.

Yahoo Japan and Chat App Line Agree to Merge

Internet portal Yahoo Japan and chat app Line said they have a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes a $3.1 billion buyout of Line's minority shareholders

Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E.