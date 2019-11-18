Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:16am EST
T-Mobile CEO John Legere to Step Down Next Year

T-Mobile US said CEO John Legere will step down this spring, handing the top job to operating chief Mike Sievert in a carefully planned handover. 

 
Kylie Jenner Sells $600 Million Stake in Beauty Business

Coty is paying $600 million for a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics startup, wagering that the celebrity's brand can revive a struggling beauty business based on CoverGirl and MaxFactor. 

 
TikTok Looking at Ways to Shake Off Its Ties to China

TikTok this year made history as China's first social-media company to make it big in the U.S. Now, it wants to shed its label as a Chinese brand. 

 
An Overpriced IPO Won't Help Aramco

By insisting on a high starting price for the Saudi oil giant, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman risks hitting local individual investors. 

 
Molson Coors Chases Young Adults-And Not Just With Beer

Molson Coors has bought a large stake in a nonalcoholic-beverage incubator to expand its portfolio with high-end, better-for-you drinks. 

 
Madrid Stock Exchange Attracts Interest From European Rivals

A bidding war for the Madrid stock exchange looked likely as one rival European exchange made a bid and another stated its interest in the Spanish bourse, in the latest push for consolidation among trading venues. 

 
HP's Clock is Now Ticking Faster

HP and Xerox at least seem to agree on one thing: the printing and copying business needs consolidation. 

 
P&G Pursues the Do-It-Yourself Health-Care Business

Americans' fixation on self-care has them spending billions to treat conditions from insomnia to itchy skin without doctors or prescription drugs. Procter & Gamble is trying to seize on the trend. 

 
Yahoo Japan and Chat App Line Agree to Merge

Internet portal Yahoo Japan and chat app Line said they have a basic agreement to merge in a deal that includes a $3.1 billion buyout of Line's minority shareholders 

 
Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTABA INC. 0.00% 19.63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
COTY INC. 1.05% 12.035 Delayed Quote.81.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.94% 62.06 Delayed Quote.15.59%
MOLSON COORS BREWING -0.69% 52.09 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
T-MOBILE US -0.29% 77.81 Delayed Quote.22.73%
WTI -1.85% 56.66 Delayed Quote.26.39%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.28% 38.823 Delayed Quote.97.06%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -7.13% 417 End-of-day quote.56.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must secure guarantee on 2020 cap funding
PU
11:53aTrump and Powell met Monday at White House to discuss economy
RE
11:51aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:50aBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement -18 November 2019
PU
11:47aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:41aOil prices fall about $1 on trade talks uncertainty
RE
11:35aDollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal
RE
11:35aL B FOSTER : Saving costs? Extending asset life?
PU
11:35aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : September 2019 U.S. Passenger Airline Employment Data
PU
11:35aEASTERN PARTNERSHIP : Media experts meet in Riga to shape future donor support
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group