FedEx Closes Pension Plan to New Hires

FedEx is closing its pension plan to new U.S. hires starting next year, joining the ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits.

Lawmakers Slam Trump for Delaying Proposed Vaping Restrictions

President Trump's decision to hold off on a possible ban of flavored e-cigarettes drew a harsh response from some members of Congress, who accuse the White House reversing course after a lobbying push.

AmEx Is Paying Up to Get Businesses to Accept Its Cards

American Express is offering bonuses ranging from less than $10,000 to about $450,000 to businesses that start taking its cards, an effort to catch up with rivals Visa and Mastercard.

Trump Administration Extends Rural Telecoms' License for Huawei Gear

The Commerce Department extended a license allowing rural U.S. telecom providers to continue working with Chinese equipment maker Huawei, despite national-security-related restrictions imposed six months ago.

Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere to Step Down Next Year

T-Mobile US said CEO John Legere will step down this spring, handing the top job to operating chief Mike Sievert in a carefully planned handover.

Kylie Jenner Sells $600 Million Stake in Beauty Business

Coty is paying $600 million for a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics startup, wagering that the celebrity's brand can revive a struggling beauty business based on CoverGirl and Max Factor.

TikTok Looking at Ways to Shake Off Its Ties to China

TikTok this year made history as China's first social-media company to make it big in the U.S. Now, it wants to shed its label as a Chinese brand.

An Overpriced IPO Won't Help Aramco

By insisting on a high starting price for the Saudi oil giant, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman risks hitting local individual investors.

Molson Coors Chases Young Adults-And Not Just With Beer

Molson Coors has bought a large stake in a nonalcoholic-beverage incubator to expand its portfolio with high-end, better-for-you drinks.