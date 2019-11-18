Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 09:16pm EST
FTC Says Several Tech Antitrust Probes Are Under Way

The Federal Trade Commission is pursuing several antitrust probes into online platforms, the agency said, suggesting a broader review of the technology sector than previously known. 

 
Trump Administration Extends Rural Telecoms' License for Huawei Gear

The Commerce Department extended a license allowing rural U.S. telecom providers to continue working with Chinese equipment maker Huawei, despite national-security-related restrictions imposed six months ago. 

 
FedEx Closes Pension Plan to New Hires

FedEx is closing its pension plan to new U.S. hires starting next year, joining the ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits. 

 
AmEx Is Paying Up to Get Businesses to Accept Its Cards

American Express is offering bonuses ranging from less than $10,000 to about $450,000 to businesses that start taking its cards, an effort to catch up with Visa and Mastercard. 

 
Lawmakers Slam Trump for Delaying Proposed Vaping Restrictions

President Trump's decision to hold off on a possible ban of flavored e-cigarettes drew a harsh response from some members of Congress, who accuse the White House reversing course after a lobbying push. 

 
State, Feds Push Back Against PG&E Bid to Estimate Wildfire Claims

California's largest utility wants most of the claims government agencies filed against it in bankruptcy court included as part of a court proceeding designed to put a lid on its exposure to damage caused by wildfires. 

 
Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E. 

 
T-Mobile CEO John Legere to Step Down Next Year

T-Mobile US said CEO John Legere will step down this spring, handing the top job to operating chief Mike Sievert in a carefully planned handover. 

 
Kylie Jenner Sells $600 Million Stake in Beauty Business

Coty is paying $600 million for a controlling stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics startup, wagering that the celebrity's brand can revive a struggling beauty business based on CoverGirl and Max Factor. 

 
TikTok Explores Rebranding to Shake Off Chinese Roots

TikTok this year made history as China's first social-media company to make it big in the U.S. Now, it wants to shed its label as a Chinese brand.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pAsian shares mixed as doubts grow on elusive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
10:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
09:42pBOJ conducting research on digital currency - Kuroda
RE
09:40pAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : Strong Domestic Consumption Contradicts Ethanol “Demand Destruction” Claims
PU
09:35pCHINA COMMERCE SUGAR INDUSTRY : Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019/20 Sugar Produc...
PU
09:32pKuroda denies ever saying BOJ has unlimited tools to ease policy
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork - sources
RE
09:26pU.S. Congress seeks answers on patient privacy in Google, Ascension cloud deal
RE
09:16pJEFF BEZOS : U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
4Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
5SERVICENOW, INC. : ServiceNow to Join S&P 500, Shares Trading Higher

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group