Alibaba's $13 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale Already Multiple Times Subscribed

Alibaba will stop collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares.

Tata Steel Plans to Cut 3,000 Jobs Across Europe

Tata Steel BSL Ltd. said it is planning to cut 3,000 jobs across Europe, as it looks to make its European business self-sustaining.

FTC Says Several Tech Antitrust Probes Are Under Way

The Federal Trade Commission is pursuing several antitrust probes into online platforms, the agency said, suggesting a broader review of the technology sector than previously known.

Trump Administration Extends Rural Telecoms' License for Huawei Gear

The Commerce Department extended a license allowing rural U.S. telecom providers to continue working with Chinese equipment maker Huawei, despite national-security-related restrictions imposed six months ago.

Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

The world's largest battery is about to get even bigger, with Tesla set to boost the capacity of its southern Australia lithium-ion operation by 50% to provide additional stability to the power grid.

FedEx Closes Pension Plan to New Hires

FedEx is closing its pension plan to new U.S. hires starting next year, joining the ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits.

AmEx Is Paying Up to Get Businesses to Accept Its Cards

American Express is offering bonuses ranging from less than $10,000 to about $450,000 to businesses that start taking its cards, an effort to catch up with Visa and Mastercard.

Lawmakers Slam Trump for Delaying Proposed Vaping Restrictions

President Trump's decision to hold off on a possible ban of flavored e-cigarettes drew a harsh response from some members of Congress, who accuse the White House reversing course after a lobbying push.

State, Feds Push Back Against PG&E Bid to Estimate Wildfire Claims

California's largest utility wants most of the claims government agencies filed against it in bankruptcy court included as part of a court proceeding designed to put a lid on its exposure to damage caused by wildfires.

Ford's Big Bet: New Electric SUV to Wear Mustang Logo

Ford is expanding the Mustang nameplate beyond its traditional two-door sports car and unveiled a new all-electric SUV to be called the Mustang Mach-E.