Boeing Nets $5.9 Billion in Orders for Its Grounded 737 MAX Jet

Boeing received 50 orders for its grounded 737 MAX, a boost for the embattled plane maker as it continues to deal with the fallout from two fatal crashes involving the jet.

Alibaba's $13 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale Already Multiple Times Subscribed

Alibaba will stop collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares.

Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

The world's largest battery is about to get even bigger, with Tesla set to boost the capacity of its southern Australia lithium-ion operation by 50% to provide additional stability to the power grid.

Trump Administration Extends Rural Telecoms' License for Huawei Gear

The Commerce Department extended a license allowing rural U.S. telecom providers to continue working with Chinese equipment maker Huawei, despite national-security-related restrictions imposed six months ago.

FedEx Closes Pension Plan to New Hires

FedEx is closing its pension plan to new U.S. hires starting next year, joining the ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits.

EasyJet Profits Tumble

EasyJet's adjusted profit for the year fell to GBP427 million and the airline cautioned that its capacity growth for 2020 will likely be at the lower end of historic guidance.

SEB Says Suspect Customers Already Known, Dealt With

SEB said that a list of suspicious customers passed onto it by investigative journalists ahead of a program on suspected money laundering, were mostly already known to the bank.

Tata Steel to Cut 3,000 Jobs Across Europe

Tata Steel said it is planning to cut 3,000 jobs across Europe, as it looks to make its European business self-sustaining.

FTC Says Several Tech Antitrust Probes Are Under Way

The Federal Trade Commission is pursuing several antitrust probes into online platforms, the agency said, suggesting a broader review of the technology sector than previously known.

AmEx Is Paying Up to Get Businesses to Accept Its Cards

American Express is offering bonuses ranging from less than $10,000 to about $450,000 to businesses that start taking its cards, an effort to catch up with Visa and Mastercard.