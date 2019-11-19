Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/19/2019 | 07:16am EST
Home Depot Lowers Sales Outlook

Home Depot lowered its sales forecast for the year on Tuesday as the company reported higher fiscal third-quarter revenue, but fell short of Wall Street expectations. 

 
Boeing Nets $5.9 Billion in Orders for Its Grounded 737 MAX Jet

Boeing received 50 orders for its grounded 737 MAX, a boost for the embattled plane maker as it continues to deal with the fallout from two fatal crashes involving the jet. 

 
Alibaba's $13 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale Already Multiple Times Subscribed

Alibaba will stop collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares. 

 
Real-Estate Brokerage Compass Buys AI Startup Detectica

Compass, a SoftBank-backed real-estate brokerage company,said it had acquired an artificial-intelligence startup to help improve the buying and selling process for its agents and their clients. 

 
Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

The world's largest battery is about to get even bigger, with Tesla set to boost the capacity of its southern Australia lithium-ion operation by 50% to provide additional stability to the power grid. 

 
Trump Administration Extends Rural Telecoms' License for Huawei Gear

The Commerce Department extended a license allowing rural U.S. telecom providers to continue working with Chinese equipment maker Huawei, despite national-security-related restrictions imposed six months ago. 

 
FedEx Closes Pension Plan to New Hires

FedEx is closing its pension plan to new U.S. hires starting next year, joining the ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits. 

 
EasyJet Upbeat on Outlook

EasyJet reported a 3.4% fall in annual profits but said forward bookings are slightly ahead of last year and that it expects earnings towards the top end of expectations in 2020. 

 
SEB Says Suspect Customers Already Known, Dealt With

SEB said that a list of suspicious customers passed onto it by investigative journalists ahead of a program on suspected money laundering, were mostly already known to the bank. 

 
Tata Steel to Cut 3,000 Jobs Across Europe

Tata Steel said it is planning to cut 3,000 jobs across Europe, as it looks to make its European business self-sustaining.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.47% 184.61 Delayed Quote.34.68%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.60% 369.46 Delayed Quote.15.25%
EASYJET 2.90% 1309 Delayed Quote.15.52%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.49% 157.55 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
GROUPE SEB -0.07% 141.6 Real-time Quote.25.62%
SHARE PLC 0.50% 30.4 Delayed Quote.32.97%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.64% 4330 End-of-day quote.-38.19%
TESLA INC. -0.62% 349.99 Delayed Quote.5.17%
