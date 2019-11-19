New York Attorney General Sues Juul Labs for Alleged Deceptive Marketing

The New York state attorney general's office sued Juul Labs, accusing the e-cigarette maker of engaging in deceptive marketing of its products, which state officials blame for contributing to a youth vaping epidemic.

Retail Results Send Mixed Signals on Consumer Spending

Retailers gave a mixed read on consumer spending heading into the key holiday season, with department store chain Kohl's and Home Depot reporting weak sales, but discounter TJX continuing to log strong sales.

Conductors Begin Strike at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway conductors went on strike as talks over a new collective agreement continued past a midnight deadline set by their union.

Home Depot Lowers Sales Outlook

Home Depot lowered its sales forecast for the year as the company reported higher quarterly revenue, but fell short of Wall Street expectations. Shares fell 4% premarket.

How Johnson & Johnson Shares Can Get Well

Spats with trial lawyers have wounded Johnson & Johnson shareholders. But some healing is likely in store.

Boeing Nets Major Order for Its Grounded 737 MAX Jet

Boeing received a substantial agreement for its grounded 737 MAX, providing an important vote of confidence in the aircraft, while the planemaker was separately close to reviving a big order for its 787 Dreamliner, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nevada Casino Regulator Proposes New Sexual-Harassment Rules

Nevada gambling regulators are set to vote on new rules that are intended to protect casino workers from sexual harassment, but some who have pushed for changes say the guidelines are too weak to afford real protections.

Winter Relief for Europe's Airlines Raises Too Many Hopes

Investors were expecting too little of European airlines going into the winter low season. Now they may be expecting too much.

New Gaming Services Offer So Many Ways to Play...and Pay

There are more devices, platforms and services to choose from than ever before. Here's how to figure out what's best for your play habits and your wallet.

Alibaba's $13 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale Already Oversubscribed

Alibaba will stop collecting orders early for its roughly $13 billion Hong Kong stock sale due to strong investor demand for its shares.