News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

11/19/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Retail Results Send Mixed Signals on Consumer Spending

Retailers gave a mixed read on consumer spending heading into the key holiday season, with Kohl's and Home Depot reporting weak sales, but discounter TJX continuing to log strong sales. 

 
Fed Approves BB&T, SunTrust Banks Merger

The Federal Reserve Board approved the merger of regional lenders BB&T and SunTrust Banks. The deal has been valued at over $28 billion, making it the largest bank deal since the financial crisis. 

 
Kirin's Lion Little World To Buy Craft Brewer New Belgium

The Australia-based brewer, a subsidiary of Japan's Kirin Holdings, is obtaining brands including Fat Tire Amber Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA. 

 
Many Generic Drugs Haven't Hit Market, Hurting Cost-Control Efforts

Record numbers of generic drugs for cancer, heart ailments and other conditions have received U.S. approval in recent years, raising hopes that the new competition would reduce high drug costs. But many of the lower-price medicines haven't hit the market. 

 
Macy's Reports Data Breach Affecting Small Number of Customers

Macy's said customer data may have been stolen from its website over a roughly one-week period in October. 

 
Gannett Looks to Spare Journalists' Jobs After Merger

The chief executive of the newspaper giant formed by the merger of USA Today publisher Gannett and GateHouse Media said the new company would make deep cost reductions but pledged to avoid big newsroom layoffs. 

 
D.C. Attorney General Sues Food-Delivery Company DoorDash

A lawsuit alleges the company pocketed tips on deliveries. 

 
New York Attorney General Sues Juul Labs for Alleged Deceptive Marketing

The New York state attorney general's office sued Juul Labs, accusing the e-cigarette maker of engaging in deceptive marketing of its products, which state officials blame for contributing to a youth vaping epidemic. 

 
Boeing Nets Deals for Its Grounded 737 MAX Jet

Boeing secured deals for its grounded 737 MAX, a timely endorsement as the plane maker seeks regulatory approval for returning the aircraft to service. 

 
General Motors Shielded From Punitive Damages on Ignition Switches

The new company that emerged from GM's government-brokered bankruptcy a decade ago can't be liable for punitive damages based on actions taken by its corporate predecessor, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York.

