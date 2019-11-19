Carl Icahn Placing a Big Bet Against Mall Owners

Investors have lost hundreds of millions of dollars wagering that struggling mall owners won't be able to pay their debts. Those losses haven't deterred Carl Icahn from making the same bet.

Westpac Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agency

Australia's financial-intelligence agency has sued Westpac Banking, alleging the big Australian bank breached anti money-laundering and counterterrorism reporting obligations on more than 23 million occasions.

Kirin's Lion Little World To Buy Craft Brewer New Belgium

The Australia-based brewer, a subsidiary of Japan's Kirin Holdings, is obtaining brands including Fat Tire Amber Ale and Voodoo Ranger IPA.

Fed Approves BB&T, SunTrust Banks Merger

The Federal Reserve Board approved the merger of regional lenders BB&T and SunTrust Banks. The deal has been valued at over $28 billion, making it the largest bank deal since the financial crisis.

Macy's Reports Data Breach Affecting Small Number of Customers

Macy's said customer data may have been stolen from its website over a roughly one-week period in October.

General Motors Shielded From Punitive Damages on Ignition Switches

The new company that emerged from GM's government-brokered bankruptcy a decade ago can't be liable for punitive damages based on actions taken by its corporate predecessor, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York.

H.I.G. Capital Collects $3.1 Billion for Latest Buyout Fund

H.I.G. Capital has wrapped up fundraising for its latest middle-market leveraged-buyout fund, collecting more than its $3 billion target in barely four months.

Generic-Drug Approvals Soar, But Patients Still Go Without

Record numbers of generic drugs for cancer, heart ailments and other conditions have received U.S. approval in recent years, raising hopes that the new competition would reduce high drug costs. But many of the lower-price medicines haven't hit the market.

Retail Results Send Mixed Signals on Consumer Spending

Retailers gave a mixed read on consumer spending heading into the key holiday season, with Kohl's and Home Depot reporting weak sales, but discounter TJX continuing to log strong sales.

Gannett Looks to Spare Journalists' Jobs After Merger

The chief executive of the newspaper giant formed by the merger of USA Today publisher Gannett and GateHouse Media said the new company would make deep cost reductions but pledged to avoid big newsroom layoffs.