News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

11/20/2019 | 09:16am EST
Boeing Loses Crucial Orders for New 777X Jet From Emirates

Emirates Airline is reducing its order for Boeing's embattled 777X jet, electing to buy the smaller 787 Dreamliner instead, in the latest setback for the for the U.S. manufacturer's newest plane. 

 
Target Extends Its Sales Streak

Target posted another quarter of rising sales, saying it continues to draw more shoppers and capture spending both in its stores and online. 

 
Canadian National Railway Seeks Arbitrator to End Strike

Canadian National Railway is pushing for the government to appoint of an arbitrator to end an impasse in contract negotiations that triggered a strike Tuesday. 

 
HSBC Investment Bank Chief to Move Aside

HSBC Holdings is parting ways with another long-serving executive, investment bank head Samir Assaf, in a reshuffling of its management team that could see more division heads leave the bank. 

 
Lucky Eights Power Alibaba's Blockbuster Share Sale

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has pulled off a blockbuster Hong Kong stock sale even as protests rage in the city-raising $11.2 billion in a deal packed with auspicious numbers. 

 
Lowe's Reports Higher 3Q Profit

The home-improvement retailer reported higher third-quarter earnings and lower sales as it said it would close 34 underperforming stores in Canada following a strategic review. 

 
Apple Music Gets Into the Muzak Business

Apple Music has been quietly piloting a version of its music-streaming service for businesses including Levi Strauss and Harrods stores. 

 
Bank Accused of Breaching Money Laundering Laws-More Than 23 Million Times

Westpac, Australia's second-largest bank, has been accused of the biggest breach of the country's money laundering and terrorism financing laws in history, including failing to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation. 

 
Carl Icahn Placing a Big Bet Against Mall Owners

Investors have lost hundreds of millions of dollars wagering that struggling mall owners won't be able to pay their debts. Those losses haven't deterred Carl Icahn from making the same bet. 

 
Fed Approves BB&T, SunTrust Banks Merger

The Federal Reserve Board approved the merger of regional lenders BB&T and SunTrust Banks. The deal has been valued at over $28 billion, making it the largest bank deal since the financial crisis.

0
share via e-mail
0
