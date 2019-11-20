General Motors Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a handful of former executives at the Italian-American auto maker.

U.S. Begins Granting Exemptions to Huawei Blacklist

The Trump administration has allowed some U.S. suppliers to Huawei to resume shipping to the Chinese telecom giant, easing export restrictions while negotiators struggle to work out the first phase of a trade deal.

Target Extends Its Sales Streak

Target posted another quarter of rising sales, saying it continues to draw more shoppers and capture spending both in its stores and online.

Swedbank May Have Breached US Sanctions Against Russia, SVT Reports

The Stockholm-based badnk may have violated U.S. sanctions against Russia by facilitating the transfer of about 10 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from gun maker Kalashnikov to a U.S. subsidiary in Florida, according to a report by the Swedish state broadcaster.

Wirecard Shares Drop on Lack of Audit Opinion for Singapore Arm

The German electronic-payments company's accounting practices in Asia are under investigation, and the stock fell after it emerged that an auditor hadn't fully signed off on its Singapore arm's most recent accounts.

GDPR Decision on WhatsApp Delayed Over Company's Concerns

A decision in Ireland's privacy investigation into Facebook's WhatsApp has been delayed because the company's lawyers raised concerns about how the regulator will share potentially sensitive commercial data with authorities in other European countries.

Ride-Hailing App Juno Enters Bankruptcy, Blaming Wage Law

New York ride-hailing business Juno USA LP filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming its demise on minimum wage regulations and mounting lawsuits from drivers, riders and competitors.

Qualcomm Stacks All Its Chips on 5G

Qualcomm expects its chipset business to drive future growth as licensing is expected to remain flat.

Boeing Loses Crucial Orders for New 777X Jet From Emirates

Emirates Airline is reducing its order for Boeing's embattled 777X jet and buying the smaller 787 Dreamliner instead, in the latest setback for the U.S. manufacturer's newest plane.

Lowe's Reports Higher Profit, to Close 34 Canadian Stores

Lowe's reported another quarter of soft sales but raised its adjusted full-year earnings targets and said it would trim its store fleet in Canada.