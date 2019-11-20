General Motors Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a handful of former executives at the Italian-American auto maker.

Retail's Tragedy Averted

Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag.

Google to Restrict Political Ad Targeting on Its Platforms

Under the new policy, political ads can only be targeted based on users' age, gender and postal code.

U.S. Grants Some Exceptions to Huawei Blacklist

The Trump administration has allowed some U.S. suppliers to Huawei to resume shipping to the Chinese telecom giant, easing export restrictions while negotiators struggle to work out the first phase of a trade deal.

Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored

Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio.

Trump Says Apple Might Be Spared Fresh China Tariffs

President Trump said China wasn't 'stepping up' the way he wants in trade talks and added that he was considering exempting Apple from a coming round of China levies.

UPS to Use Sensors That Can Track Medical Packages at All Times

Early next year, the company plans to launch a service for health-care customers that uses sensors and data analytics to track medical packages' exact location in near-real time.

UAW President Steps Down

Gary Jones, the president of the United Auto Workers union, is stepping down amid investigations into his handling of expense reports.

Boeing Loses Crucial Orders for New 777X Jet From Emirates

Emirates Airline is reducing its order for Boeing's embattled 777X jet and buying the smaller 787 Dreamliner instead, in the latest setback for the U.S. manufacturer's newest plane.

Wirecard Shares Drop on Lack of Audit Opinion for Singapore Arm

The German electronic-payments company's accounting practices in Asia are under investigation, and the stock fell after it emerged that an auditor hadn't fully signed off on its Singapore arm's most recent accounts.