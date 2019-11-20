Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/20/2019 | 09:16pm EST
PayPal to Buy Honey Science for $4 Billion

PayPal has reached a roughly $4 billion deal to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science, as it pushes to gain a bigger role in consumers' shopping habits. 

 
General Motors Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a handful of former executives at the Italian-American auto maker. 

 
Retail's Tragedy Averted

Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag. 

 
Google to Restrict Political Ad Targeting on Its Platforms

Under the new policy, political ads can only be targeted based on users' age, gender and postal code. 

 
U.S. Grants Some Exceptions to Huawei Blacklist

The Trump administration has allowed some U.S. suppliers to Huawei to resume shipping to the Chinese telecom giant, easing export restrictions while negotiators struggle to work out the first phase of a trade deal. 

 
Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored

Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio. 

 
Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks

President Trump criticized China's efforts to reach a deal during a visit to an Apple plant, where he sought to promote economic growth against the backdrop of a continuing trade war and the intensifying impeachment probe. 

 
UPS to Use Sensors That Can Track Medical Packages at All Times

Early next year, the company plans to launch a service for health-care customers that uses sensors and data analytics to track medical packages' exact location in near-real time. 

 
UAW President Steps Down

Gary Jones, the president of the United Auto Workers union, is stepping down amid investigations into his handling of expense reports. 

 
Boeing Loses Crucial Orders for New 777X Jet From Emirates

Emirates Airline is reducing its order for Boeing's embattled 777X jet and buying the smaller 787 Dreamliner instead, in the latest setback for the U.S. manufacturer's newest plane.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.82% 1301.86 Delayed Quote.24.58%
APPLE INC. -1.16% 263.19 Delayed Quote.66.85%
BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED -5.14% 1.66 Delayed Quote.-16.27%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.07% 370.91 Delayed Quote.13.80%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.17% 13.968 End-of-day quote.11.45%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -3.02% 35.28 Delayed Quote.5.47%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -0.82% 104.09 Delayed Quote.24.81%
REACH PLC -4.21% 91 Delayed Quote.37.88%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.27% 119.01 Delayed Quote.22.02%
