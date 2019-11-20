Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 11:16pm EST
PayPal to Buy Honey Science for $4 Billion

PayPal has reached a roughly $4 billion deal to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science, as it pushes to gain a bigger role in consumers' shopping habits. 

 
General Motors Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a handful of former executives at the Italian-American auto maker. 

 
Google to Restrict Political Ad Targeting on Its Platforms

Under the new policy, political ads can only be targeted based on users' age, gender and postal code. 

 
Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks

President Trump criticized China's efforts to reach a deal during a visit to an Apple plant, where he sought to promote economic growth against the backdrop of a continuing trade war and the intensifying impeachment probe. 

 
U.S. Grants Some Exceptions to Huawei Blacklist

The Trump administration has allowed some U.S. suppliers to Huawei to resume shipping to the Chinese telecom giant, easing export restrictions while negotiators struggle to work out the first phase of a trade deal. 

 
Retail's Tragedy Averted

Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag. 

 
Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored

Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio. 

 
Ex-CEO of Brazilian Petrochemical Giant Braskem Is Arrested

The former chief executive of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA was arrested for his alleged role in what U.S. prosecutors called a scheme to divert $250 million in company money into a secret slush fund used to pay bribes to government officials. 

 
UPS to Use Sensors That Can Track Medical Packages at All Times

Early next year, the company plans to launch a service for health-care customers that uses sensors and data analytics to track medical packages' exact location in near-real time. 

 
UAW President Steps Down

Gary Jones, the president of the United Auto Workers union, is stepping down amid investigations into his handling of expense reports.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.82% 1301.86 Delayed Quote.24.58%
APPLE INC. -1.16% 263.19 Delayed Quote.66.85%
BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED -5.14% 1.66 Delayed Quote.-16.27%
BRASKEM S.A. -1.65% 28.06 End-of-day quote.-40.82%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.17% 13.968 End-of-day quote.11.45%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -3.02% 35.28 Delayed Quote.5.47%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -0.82% 104.09 Delayed Quote.24.81%
REACH PLC -4.21% 91 Delayed Quote.37.88%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.27% 119.01 Delayed Quote.22.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aAlibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to deliver banks fee windfall
RE
12:35aAlibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to deliver banks fee windfall
RE
12:31aMR PRICE : SENS – Interim Results – September 2019
PU
12:21aJACK MA : Competition intensifies in China's $100 billion, red-hot ETF market
RE
12:21aBRAVURA : Cyber security in the Information Age – CPS 234 and the key role of third parties
PU
12:16aChina has room for more interest rate cuts - former PBOC governor
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : CAMCE Signed Five Purchase Agreements at CIIE
PU
12:06aOIL INDIA : becomes 1st to commence 2D vibroseis seismic survey operations under OALP in Rajasthan
PU
12:01aDEVEX RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil dips on concerns of delay in U.S.-China trade deal until next year
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group