Thyssenkrupp Sees Losses Growing
Thyssenkrupp said its losses widened to EUR304 million this year as it contends with global economic weakness and restructuring costs that would likely further hit profits in 2020.
BMW Increases Battery Cell Order Volume
BMW is increasing its order volumes with Chinese battery cell supplier Contemporary Amperex to EUR7.3 billion, in a move aimed at securing the car maker's long-term supply for its e-mobility strategy.
LVMH Ups Tiffany's Offer, Gets Access to Books-Reuters
LVMH has gained access to Tiffany's books after the French luxury goods group improved its offer to almost $130 per share, or nearly $16 billion, Reuters reported.
PayPal to Buy Honey Science for $4 Billion
PayPal has reached a roughly $4 billion deal to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science, as it pushes to gain a bigger role in consumers' shopping habits.
General Motors Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler
General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a handful of former executives at the Italian-American auto maker.
Google to Restrict Political Ad Targeting on Its Platforms
Under the new policy, political ads can only be targeted based on users' age, gender and postal code.
Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
President Trump criticized China's efforts to reach a deal during a visit to an Apple plant, where he sought to promote economic growth against the backdrop of a continuing trade war and the intensifying impeachment probe.
U.S. Grants Some Exceptions to Huawei Blacklist
The Trump administration has allowed some U.S. suppliers to Huawei to resume shipping to the Chinese telecom giant, easing export restrictions while negotiators struggle to work out the first phase of a trade deal.
Retail's Tragedy Averted
Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag.
Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored
Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio.