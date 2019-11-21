Thyssenkrupp Sees Losses Growing

Thyssenkrupp said its losses widened to EUR304 million this year as it contends with global economic weakness and restructuring costs that would likely further hit profits in 2020.

BMW Increases Battery Cell Order Volume

BMW is increasing its order volumes with Chinese battery cell supplier Contemporary Amperex to EUR7.3 billion, in a move aimed at securing the car maker's long-term supply for its e-mobility strategy.

LVMH Ups Tiffany's Offer, Gets Access to Books-Reuters

LVMH has gained access to Tiffany's books after the French luxury goods group improved its offer to almost $130 per share, or nearly $16 billion, Reuters reported.

PayPal to Buy Honey Science for $4 Billion

PayPal has reached a roughly $4 billion deal to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science, as it pushes to gain a bigger role in consumers' shopping habits.

General Motors Files Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a handful of former executives at the Italian-American auto maker.

Google to Restrict Political Ad Targeting on Its Platforms

Under the new policy, political ads can only be targeted based on users' age, gender and postal code.

Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks

President Trump criticized China's efforts to reach a deal during a visit to an Apple plant, where he sought to promote economic growth against the backdrop of a continuing trade war and the intensifying impeachment probe.

U.S. Grants Some Exceptions to Huawei Blacklist

The Trump administration has allowed some U.S. suppliers to Huawei to resume shipping to the Chinese telecom giant, easing export restrictions while negotiators struggle to work out the first phase of a trade deal.

Retail's Tragedy Averted

Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag.

Holdout Murray Lender Wants Top Ranking Restored

Black Diamond Commercial Finance said the debt swap didn't comply with the terms of Murray's loan agreements and should be considered "null and void," according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Columbus, Ohio.