News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/21/2019 | 03:16pm EST
GM's Telling New Rivalry With Fiat Chrysler

You know competition between companies is getting tougher when it moves into the courts. 

 
The Future of Online Trading Is in Banking and Wealth Management

First beat your rivals up on price, and then buy one. If that is how things play out for Charles Schwab, investors could stand to gain. 

 
German Public Broadcaster's TikTok Debut Sparks Backlash

A decision by the German public broadcaster to share videos on Chinese-owned TikTok is sharpening concern in Germany about censorship and security and fanning a debate about the cost of the country's vast public-sector media system. 

 
WeWork to Cut Around 17% of Workforce

Troubled office-space startup WeWork said it would shed around 2,400 jobs following its botched initial public offering in an effort to reduce mounting losses. 

 
Facebook Weighs Steps to Curb Narrowly Targeted Political Ads

Facebook is considering making changes to its political-advertising policy that could include preventing campaigns from targeting only very small groups of people, in an effort to spurn the spread of misinformation. 

 
Xerox Threatens to Go Hostile With HP Takeover Bid

Xerox told HP's board that it would take its $33 billion takeover bid to shareholders if HP doesn't reconsider its rejection of the offer by Nov. 25. 

 
Tesla Targets U.S. Auto Makers' Profit Engine With Electric Pickup

Elon Musk is readying to reveal the next piece of Tesla's electric-vehicle vision: a pickup truck, but the road won't be easy. 

 
Macy's Posts Lower Sales; Cuts Forecast

Macy's said sales declined in the third quarter and lowered its guidance for the year, highlighting the continuing struggle to attract shoppers to traditional department stores. 

 
Thrive Expands Health Portfolio, Backing Care-Navigation Platform Rightway

As the cost of employer-provided health insurance climbs, startups are pitching software aimed at helping consumers and companies eke out savings by accessing care more efficiently. 

 
Derek Jeter's Players' Tribune Gets New Owner

Minute Media, a digital publishing platform founded in Israel, has acquired the website that the former New York Yankees captain created for athletes to tell their own stories.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) -0.13% 3.8335 End-of-day quote.-6.31%
FACEBOOK 0.08% 197.59 Delayed Quote.50.67%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TESLA INC. 0.72% 355.01 Delayed Quote.5.84%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 7.98% 48.32 Delayed Quote.7.75%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.07% 38.7 Delayed Quote.95.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pPelosi says progress was made on USMCA in meeting with Lighthizer
RE
03:47pU.S. House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year
RE
03:47pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : There's Still Concern About America's Reliance on Mineral Imports — Especially From China
PU
03:43pDollar Edges Higher as Trade Tensions Build
DJ
03:42pGRAIN GROWERS OF CANADA : An Open Letter from Canada's Grain Farmers – Leadership on BRM Programs Needed Now
PU
03:41pSAUDI ARAMCO ORDER BOOK REACHES 73 BILLION RIYALS SO FAR : Samba
RE
03:40pBankrupt Insys reaches deal to divvy cash among opioid victims
RE
03:32pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : DSG Yapi Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi v. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/32)
PU
03:30pDollar firms as U.S.-China trade remains in focus
RE
03:29pDollar firms as U.S.-China trade remains in focus
RE
