News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/21/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Bumble Bee Files for Bankruptcy With $925 Million Offer From Taiwan's FCF

Bumble Bee Foods, one of the nation's largest canned tuna providers, filed for bankruptcy protection, with an agreement to sell its assets to Taiwan's FCF Fishery for roughly $925 million. 

 
GM's Telling New Rivalry With Fiat Chrysler

You know competition between companies is getting tougher when it moves into the courts. 

 
The Future of Online Trading Is in Banking and Wealth Management

First beat your rivals up on price, and then buy one. If that is how things play out for Charles Schwab, investors could stand to gain. 

 
German Public Broadcaster's TikTok Debut Sparks Backlash

A decision by the German public broadcaster to share videos on Chinese-owned TikTok is sharpening concern in Germany about censorship and security and fanning a debate about the cost of the country's vast public-sector media system. 

 
WeWork to Cut Around 17% of Workforce

Troubled office-space startup WeWork said it would shed around 2,400 jobs following its botched initial public offering in an effort to reduce mounting losses. The job cuts, which represent about 17% of its workforce, began around the globe weeks ago and spread this week to employees in the U.S. 

 
Facebook Weighs Steps to Curb Narrowly Targeted Political Ads

Facebook is considering making changes to its political-advertising policy in an effort to spurn the spread of misinformation. 

 
Xerox Threatens to Go Hostile With HP Takeover Bid

Xerox told HP's board that it would take its $33 billion takeover bid to shareholders if HP doesn't reconsider its rejection of the offer by Nov. 25. 

 
Tesla Targets U.S. Auto Makers' Profit Engine With Electric Pickup

Elon Musk is readying to reveal the next piece of Tesla's electric-vehicle vision: a pickup truck, but the road won't be easy. 

 
Macy's Posts Lower Sales; Cuts Forecast

Macy's said sales declined in the third quarter and lowered its guidance for the year, highlighting the continuing struggle to attract shoppers to traditional department stores. 

 
Thrive Expands Health Portfolio, Backing Care-Navigation Platform Rightway

As the cost of employer-provided health insurance climbs, startups are pitching software aimed at helping consumers and companies eke out savings by accessing care more efficiently.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.21% 197.93 Delayed Quote.50.67%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TESLA INC. 0.74% 354.83 Delayed Quote.5.84%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 7.33% 48.03 Delayed Quote.7.75%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1.02% 38.69 Delayed Quote.95.80%
