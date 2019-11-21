Facebook Weighs Steps to Curb Narrowly Targeted Political Ads

Facebook is considering making changes to its political-advertising policy in an effort to spurn the spread of misinformation.

Charles Schwab Holds Talks to Buy TD Ameritrade

Charles Schwab is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade in a deal that would reshape the discount-brokerage market.

Bumble Bee Files for Bankruptcy With $925 Million Offer From Taiwan's FCF

Bumble Bee Foods, one of the nation's largest canned tuna providers, filed for bankruptcy protection, with an agreement to sell its assets to Taiwan's FCF Fishery for roughly $925 million.

German Public Broadcaster's TikTok Debut Sparks Backlash

A decision by the German public broadcaster to share videos on Chinese-owned TikTok is sharpening concern in Germany about censorship and security and fanning a debate about the cost of the country's vast public-sector media system.

Boldstart Ventures Drops Interest in Enterprise Blockchain

The New York seed firm Boldstart Ventures evaluated some 750 enterprise blockchain startups through an accelerator program, MState, but invested in just one, according to Ed Sim, the firm's founder and managing partner.

WeWork to Cut Around 17% of Workforce

Troubled office-space startup WeWork said it would shed around 2,400 jobs following its botched initial public offering in an effort to reduce mounting losses. The job cuts, which represent about 17% of its workforce, began around the globe weeks ago and spread this week to employees in the U.S.

The Future of Online Trading Is in Banking and Wealth Management

First beat your rivals up on price, and then buy one. If that is how things play out for Charles Schwab, investors could stand to gain.

Power Companies Challenge Mexican Rule Change on Clean Energy

At least half a dozen clean-energy companies are taking legal action against the Mexican government over changes in regulations they say reduce the value of their investments and put the country's environmental targets at risk.

GM's Telling New Rivalry With Fiat Chrysler

You know competition between companies is getting tougher when it moves into the courts.

Thrive Expands Health Portfolio, Backing Care-Navigation Platform Rightway

As the cost of employer-provided health insurance climbs, startups are pitching software aimed at helping consumers and companies eke out savings by accessing care more efficiently.